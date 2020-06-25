The average life expectancy of a Golden Retriever is about 10 to 12 years but, August, an adorable doggo has reached almost double the average life expectancy of her breed.

Yes, that's right. August, celebrated her 20th birthday in April, making her the oldest surviving Golden Retriever in the world. 

Incredibly, this makes August the world's oldest of her kind, which seems no less than a miracle. And, the same was confirmed by the GoldHeart Golden Retrievers Rescue in Tennessee, who found a home for her. 

August, also known affectionately as Augie actually celebrated her milestone birthday back in April, but news of the event was made public just a few days ago on Facebook. Ever since then, Augie's story has gone viral. 

August looks gorgeous and absolutely adorable on her special day and we just can't get over her cuteness. She celebrated her big day with a bunch of her friends, a special cake and a big banner. She also dressed up in a very chic scarf to celebrate the occasion with some style and sass. 

A staff member of the GoldHeart Golden Retrievers Rescue said that she managed to live this long largely because she has great genetics and also because her human friend, Jennifer really has been doing an exceptional job taking care of her. She is taken for regular check-ups to the vet, she eats healthy and leads a healthy lifestyle. 

As much as it is hard to imagine, Augie is actually the first golden retriever to ever reach the big two-oh. She was born on 24 April 2000 and had two previous homes, before settling with her current human friends Jennifer and Stever Hetterscheidt in Oakland, California, who took her in when she was 14 years old. 

People on social media also congratulated August on her birthday and showered her will love and affection. 

Aww! Such a heartwarming story. Belated happy birthday, Augie!  

All images sourced from here. You can read the entire post here