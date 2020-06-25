The average life expectancy of a Golden Retriever is about 10 to 12 years but, August, an adorable doggo has reached almost double the average life expectancy of her breed.

Yes, that's right. August, celebrated her 20th birthday in April, making her the oldest surviving Golden Retriever in the world.

Incredibly, this makes August the world's oldest of her kind, which seems no less than a miracle. And, the same was confirmed by the GoldHeart Golden Retrievers Rescue in Tennessee, who found a home for her.

August, also known affectionately as Augie actually celebrated her milestone birthday back in April, but news of the event was made public just a few days ago on Facebook. Ever since then, Augie's story has gone viral.

August looks gorgeous and absolutely adorable on her special day and we just can't get over her cuteness. She celebrated her big day with a bunch of her friends, a special cake and a big banner. She also dressed up in a very chic scarf to celebrate the occasion with some style and sass.

A staff member of the GoldHeart Golden Retrievers Rescue said that she managed to live this long largely because she has great genetics and also because her human friend, Jennifer really has been doing an exceptional job taking care of her. She is taken for regular check-ups to the vet, she eats healthy and leads a healthy lifestyle.

As much as it is hard to imagine, Augie is actually the first golden retriever to ever reach the big two-oh. She was born on 24 April 2000 and had two previous homes, before settling with her current human friends Jennifer and Stever Hetterscheidt in Oakland, California, who took her in when she was 14 years old.

People on social media also congratulated August on her birthday and showered her will love and affection.

Happy birthday amazing, beautiful August, hope you'll be around for a long time. — sue dawes (@sue_dawes) June 24, 2020

Looks so wise and mighty ❤️❤️ — Dina Abdelsamad (@AbdelsamadDina) June 24, 2020

Dog has seen things kids in college haven't. — Brenton Poke (@BrentonPoke) June 24, 2020

What a good doggo — Stefan Stolarchuk (@StefanStolarch1) June 24, 2020

Show us the birth certificate!😂Seriously, though, happy birthday, sweet August. — Jennifer Vincent (@vincent_jenn) June 24, 2020

This is the content I signed up for :’) — Jackie Hernandez (@TeamJackieee) June 24, 2020

Goldens are so crazy in their youth. Then relax and go through life pretty chill — Mr Martin (@essmessm) June 24, 2020

So sweet! My dog is also named August and nicknamed Augie ❤️ — Marlo McDonald (@marlojai) June 24, 2020

Aww! Such a heartwarming story. Belated happy birthday, Augie!

All images sourced from here. You can read the entire post here.