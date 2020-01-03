Warning: This article contains graphic images that may be disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

After the initial wave of bushfires took a toll on more than 450 million marsupials, mammals, reptiles, birds and other species across southern Australia, many were rescued by volunteers and firefighters.

But to their dismay, a majority of the rescued animals were badly burnt and had to be put down by veterinarians.

This means there can be stern increase in the number of casualties reported by Ecologists at the University of Sydney.

According to Unilad, a large number of rescued animals were too badly burnt to be saved and the vets were left with no choice but to euthanize them.

What's even more heartbreaking is the fact that this number is set to rise as more are being saved every day.

Though an estimated figure tells us that over half a billion have perished in the fires, the true extent of the fatalities will never be known.

While most animals succumbed to injuries sustained from burns, many more died due to extreme heat and starvation.

Where Kangaroos and other marsupials have died in large numbers, environmentalists are worried about the nationally-endangered eastern bristlebird.

Apart from birds and marsupials, people in the southern coast of New South Wales are also struggling to cope with the extreme heat.

Despite such horror, experts from Australia's top universities believe that the remaining populations will soon recover and restore the balance.

As a precautionary measure, people have been encouraged to distribute containers of water outdoors ensuring they chuck in some sticks and leaves so that insects have something they can cling to.