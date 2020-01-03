Warning: This article contains graphic images that may be disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
After the initial wave of bushfires took a toll on more than 450 million marsupials, mammals, reptiles, birds and other species across southern Australia, many were rescued by volunteers and firefighters.
But to their dismay, a majority of the rescued animals were badly burnt and had to be put down by veterinarians.
According to Unilad, a large number of rescued animals were too badly burnt to be saved and the vets were left with no choice but to euthanize them.
Though an estimated figure tells us that over half a billion have perished in the fires, the true extent of the fatalities will never be known.
Where Kangaroos and other marsupials have died in large numbers, environmentalists are worried about the nationally-endangered eastern bristlebird.
As a precautionary measure, people have been encouraged to distribute containers of water outdoors ensuring they chuck in some sticks and leaves so that insects have something they can cling to.