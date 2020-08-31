Disclaimer:  ScoopWhoop in no way promotes serving alcoholic beverages to your pets. Alcohol consumption by animals can be deeply injurious to health. This article is based on a pet friendly brew made of natural ingredients.

What's better than putting your feet up and cracking open a chilled bottle of beer after a tough of day of work, you ask? 

Enjoying a pint of beer with your furry friend as they put their paws up. 

Pet Parents, I'm not messing with you. Busch has especially crafted a beer made for your four-legged fur balls. 

You heard that right folks, there's finally a pawsome beer in the market! 

Busch's pet-safe collection of beer is called Dog Brew and their first batch sold out like a pack of chilled beer on a hot summer day. 

If you're wondering what goes in this Dog Brew, Busch has been pretty transparent with the natural ingredients they use. This pet-safe beer contains only fresh ingredients. 

It is made with the wholesomeness of vegetables, herbs, spices, water and pork broth to ensure that your best beer buddy has a tasty snack that looks after their digestive system. 

In fact, Busch's official website further goes on to clarify that their paw-some beverage is not alcoholic as they explain: 

Alcohol and hops are toxic for dogs. Keep the Busch to yourself. That’s why we made this special pork bone broth brew for your best bud. 
Wondering how much this paw-tastic Dog Brew is retailing for? Well, the value pack of four costs $9.99 ( Rs. 734, approx). 

For every case that's sold, Busch has taken the initiative to donate $1 to Best Friends Animal Society to aid the other furry animals in need. 

So techincally, this exclusive Dog Brew is for a great cause! 