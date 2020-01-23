Indie dogs are turning out to be a huge asset for Bengaluru Police.

According to reports, the Bengaluru Police has decided to recruit stray dogs in the force. They will be trained by the police dog squad experts to become watch-dogs and accompany the police on night patrols.

This was the idea of Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Rohini Katoch Sepat. The police personnel will be looking out for stray dogs loitering around so that they can deploy them.

The Deputy Commissioner added,

There are at least about 50-60 dogs in total who are mostly outside the police stations wandering around. Many residents come and feed them and take care of them. Now, we want to do our bit by doing the same.

He also added,

I have asked my officials to feed the strays and we are also going to give them basic training -- like obeying commands -- so that we can even use them as guard dogs.

Some of them will also be inducted into dog squads later.

