Disclaimer: Some may find the image inside the article distressing. Readers' discretion is advised.

While there are several punishments for animal cruelty, it is no deterrent to humans acting like monsters and torturing voiceless animals.

One such brutal incident has surfaced on the internet where a carcass of a leopard with its head and paws cut-off was seen on Wardha-Mandva road, Maharashtra.

This #Leopard was found on a road at Maharashtra. His Head & paws were cut off. Now his nails, teeths etc will be sold in market. Wildlife crime is a demand based business. Say no to all kind of animal products. Like this thousands are killed annually for their body parts. Tragic pic.twitter.com/gmjfgYmgtg — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) December 13, 2019

Dr SB Bagal - who conducted the post-mortem of the animal who died after getting trapped in wires, he added,

Prima facie it looks the head and paws were cut at some other spot and leopard was dumped along the road to destroy evidence. No bloodstains were found at the spot where the animal was found.

According to reports, four people from Waghdar village have been arrested and the body parts of the leopard have been seized from them.