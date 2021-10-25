Boji, a stray dog, has become a frequent passenger on Istanbul's buses, ferries, metro lines and and Istanbul's historic trams

Istanbul Municipality authorities began tracking his journeys using a microchip and a phone app after observing the dog's movements.

He was recorded passing through at least 29 metro stations and taking at least two ferry rides on most days. Well, that's more than we travel in a week combined.

He knows how to board and exit from trains and ferries. People began to notice him as a common sight on their everyday commutes.

People adore Boji so much that they end up taking selfies with him as he rides a ferry to Besiktas.

On October 8, 2021, Boji was groomed and given a medical check by professionals from the Istanbul Municipality Animal Shelter.

Boji's social behaviour training was done by the Istanbul Municipality to examine his mental health after he became an online star, and trainer Ali Yesilirmak is working on it.

Just Boji casually walking through a subway station to catch his train.

Truly, a canine king!