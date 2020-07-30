Despite having unusual features, he thankfully found a forever home. He was taken in by his human friends Amanda Richter and her boyfriend Brad Ames who couldn't care less about his 'wonky' features.
And, ever since they've been putting up his photos and videos on Instagram he has become everyone's favourite. Brodie's tragic story has melted thousands of hearts on social media and they are in love with his kind soul and strong spirit.
Having gone through a tough time in his past, this brave pup is now training to become a therapy dog so that he can help other people with disabilities in a hope to bring about positive changes in their lives. Amanda, Brodie's human friend said:
We hope to train him to be a therapy dog one day so he can help other people with disabilities.
He’s definitely hyper, but he is so intelligent. His brain is perfectly fine and he learns tricks within 10 minutes, usually, which tells me he is a smart boy.
This is what he looked like when he was initially adopted by Amanda and her boyfriend.
Here are some more adorable pictures of this brave pup who fought against all odds and has become an inspiration.
Such a cutie!
Click here to follow Brodie and his daily adventures on Instagram.