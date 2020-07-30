Meet Brodie, a German shepherd and border collie mix who was left partially blind and with a permanently disfigured face after being attacked by his own mother when he was only 13 days old.

Brodie suffered severe cranial and facial injuries after being attacked by his mother as a pup. As he grew up, his jaw fused together, leaving his face disfigured and causing partial blindness.

Despite having unusual features, he thankfully found a forever home. He was taken in by his human friends Amanda Richter and her boyfriend Brad Ames who couldn't care less about his 'wonky' features.

And, ever since they've been putting up his photos and videos on Instagram he has become everyone's favourite. Brodie's tragic story has melted thousands of hearts on social media and they are in love with his kind soul and strong spirit.

Having gone through a tough time in his past, this brave pup is now training to become a therapy dog so that he can help other people with disabilities in a hope to bring about positive changes in their lives. Amanda, Brodie's human friend said:

We hope to train him to be a therapy dog one day so he can help other people with disabilities.

Amanda describes him as hyper but, also smart and intelligent. In an interview with Metro, she said:

He’s definitely hyper, but he is so intelligent. His brain is perfectly fine and he learns tricks within 10 minutes, usually, which tells me he is a smart boy.

Amanda loves him and takes good care of him like her own child. She is also helping him with his training. She says, every day he is showing signs of improvement and every week Brodie is getting better.

This is what he looked like when he was initially adopted by Amanda and her boyfriend.

Here are some more adorable pictures of this brave pup who fought against all odds and has become an inspiration.

Such a cutie!

Click here to follow Brodie and his daily adventures on Instagram.