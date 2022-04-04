Nature never ceases to amaze us. And this time, netizens have been stumped by a photograph of an owl perched on a tree. In a photo shared by Susanta Nanda, an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer who frequently posts unusual wildlife images on Twitter, the owl could be seen with its eyes closed as if meditating.

Meditating Owl, with its eyes closed, has a perfect camouflage that one can ever see…

(Via Massimo) pic.twitter.com/7Mv7bgs45S — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) March 30, 2022

Initially, several social media users had trouble identifying it in the middle of the photo because of how well the owl gets camouflaged against the tree. All thanks to the owl's color which is strikingly close to the color of the tree's bark.

Here's how Twitter users are reacting to the picture.

This one is good for 'spot the bird in the photo' contest. It took a while to realise that it was right in the middle!! — Vani P S (@VaaniPs) March 30, 2022

Its a nap i guess on a sunny and hot day — 🏭👣👣🦉🦅 (@MuteLayman) April 4, 2022

Owls are generally difficult to be identified quickly. — Mangesh Pradhan (@MangeshPradha13) March 31, 2022

What a camouflage sir I never seen this type of photo before — m.sudharshan (@sudharshanpalle) March 30, 2022

I saw it the second, I opened the post. But true, it is perfect camouflage. 🦉 — Candielove (@TaiLeon3) March 30, 2022

Only one word..



MAGNIFICENT — Ankit (@IamrealAnkit) March 30, 2022

Natural colour gifted by God to survive https://t.co/y9qbLU3d6k — Bijaya Kumar panda (@MyPhone40017955) March 30, 2022

Very hard to identify ..nature at its best — Natul.B.Jain.. (@natulbj2b) April 1, 2022

Fully camouflaged. If not mentioned it would never be noticed 😇😆😂 https://t.co/JrDmT0rGC3 — Shashiprakash(vu3ksp) (@vu3ksp) March 30, 2022

There can never be a perfect camouflage than this.👌👌👌👏👏 — Pallavi(Ruby)Baruah🇮🇳 (@25rubybaruah) March 30, 2022

So, did you spot the owl at first glance? Let us know in the comment section below.