Nature never ceases to amaze us. And this time, netizens have been stumped by a photograph of an owl perched on a tree. In a photo shared by Susanta Nanda, an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer who frequently posts unusual wildlife images on Twitter, the owl could be seen with its eyes closed as if meditating.
Meditating Owl, with its eyes closed, has a perfect camouflage that one can ever see…— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) March 30, 2022
(Via Massimo) pic.twitter.com/7Mv7bgs45S
Initially, several social media users had trouble identifying it in the middle of the photo because of how well the owl gets camouflaged against the tree. All thanks to the owl's color which is strikingly close to the color of the tree's bark.
Here's how Twitter users are reacting to the picture.
This one is good for 'spot the bird in the photo' contest. It took a while to realise that it was right in the middle!!— Vani P S (@VaaniPs) March 30, 2022
Its a nap i guess on a sunny and hot day— 🏭👣👣🦉🦅 (@MuteLayman) April 4, 2022
Owls are generally difficult to be identified quickly.— Mangesh Pradhan (@MangeshPradha13) March 31, 2022
What a camouflage sir I never seen this type of photo before— m.sudharshan (@sudharshanpalle) March 30, 2022
I saw it the second, I opened the post. But true, it is perfect camouflage. 🦉— Candielove (@TaiLeon3) March 30, 2022
Phew, too much. #NaturePhotography 🥰 https://t.co/U9kELdZJ4r— ShivaKS #SaveSoil (@shivakollagunta) March 31, 2022
Only one word..— Ankit (@IamrealAnkit) March 30, 2022
MAGNIFICENT
Natural colour gifted by God to survive https://t.co/y9qbLU3d6k— Bijaya Kumar panda (@MyPhone40017955) March 30, 2022
Very hard to identify ..nature at its best— Natul.B.Jain.. (@natulbj2b) April 1, 2022
Fully camouflaged. If not mentioned it would never be noticed 😇😆😂 https://t.co/JrDmT0rGC3— Shashiprakash(vu3ksp) (@vu3ksp) March 30, 2022
There can never be a perfect camouflage than this.👌👌👌👏👏— Pallavi(Ruby)Baruah🇮🇳 (@25rubybaruah) March 30, 2022
So, did you spot the owl at first glance? Let us know in the comment section below.