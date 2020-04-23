Everyone is having a rough time during the lockdown. But internet is specially worried about a cute little bulldog named Big Poppa. 

Big Poppa got internet famous recently after his human named Rashida Ellis posted a depressed picture of this doggie where he was looking out over a balcony into the distance. 

Ellis told Buzzfeed that the lockdown has been especially hard for Big Poppa since she is working at home and he feels lonely all the time. 

When he's inside, he just walks out to the patio looking for people. He's sleeping more. He's a little sluggish. I can tell he's not as happy and excited as he usually is. He's probably tired of just me playing with him.
Looking for Children to play with 😔

Seeing this super sad picture, the internet couldn't help but send all the love to this puppy.           

So, even though it does fell 'ruff', stay inside. Do it for Big Poppa. 