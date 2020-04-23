Everyone is having a rough time during the lockdown. But internet is specially worried about a cute little bulldog named Big Poppa.

Big Poppa got internet famous recently after his human named Rashida Ellis posted a depressed picture of this doggie where he was looking out over a balcony into the distance.

Big Poppa has been so sad today, I think he miss playing with the kids in the building. He just watches them from the patio pic.twitter.com/gVooqvZ5oI — Rae Elle (@RaeElle) April 22, 2020

Ellis told Buzzfeed that the lockdown has been especially hard for Big Poppa since she is working at home and he feels lonely all the time.

When he's inside, he just walks out to the patio looking for people. He's sleeping more. He's a little sluggish. I can tell he's not as happy and excited as he usually is. He's probably tired of just me playing with him.

Seeing this super sad picture, the internet couldn't help but send all the love to this puppy.

not being dramatic but I would literally die for big poppa — Maisie Williams (@Maisie_Williams) April 22, 2020

I would throw myself in front of the virus if it meant Big Poppa could go play with the kids. https://t.co/OYbAC3O8Xs — mike mulloy (@fakemikemulloy) April 22, 2020

Stay inside. Flatten this curve. Do it for Big Poppa. https://t.co/q2c9GYZMgN — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) April 22, 2020

Not to be dramatic but Big Poppa is the #1 reason we need to flatten the curve and I am 1000% ready to sacrifice my life to him https://t.co/Gglg5iYAvv — H E A T H E R ◡̈ (@heather_yackel) April 22, 2020

My COVID-19 priorities have now shifted to whatever is best for Big Poppa. https://t.co/EV4lPdKV7g — Pablo Escobarner (blue check) (@PabloEscobarner) April 22, 2020

Please practice social distancing so we can beat this thing and Big Poppa can go play with his buddies again. https://t.co/8qc1nHE9vA — Adam Best (@adamcbest) April 22, 2020

We need to make the world a better one for Big Poppa 😩 https://t.co/AhADexy4OO — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) April 22, 2020

So, even though it does fell 'ruff', stay inside. Do it for Big Poppa.