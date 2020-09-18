There is nothing more precious than a little pupper being welcomed into a new family. And some families decided to give this welcome a traditional desi twist.

These families got out the aarti ki thaali and even took prints of the puppy's first tiny steps into their new house. They paired it with Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham's title track playing in the background.

My new favorite thing is desi families welcoming their new puppies with traditional ceremonies pic.twitter.com/eWVfMhVs26 — little honey dew 🌼🍯 (@WineandHair) September 14, 2020

My personal favorite: meet Benji pic.twitter.com/7bYEQJTUJm — 🌬 Tumbapolvo Perez (@stompcitysosa) September 15, 2020

However, this sparked a debate on Twitter. While some found it cute, others questioned the casteism this practice grew from.

this is so cute nd the puppy is a lil floof ball my heart pic.twitter.com/N60jnTmTRt — ammu⁷ ⟭⟬ (@k0okiesgirl) September 15, 2020

The little tail wags during the ceremony had me dying of cute — 🔞Dean of Lesbian Affairs | BLM 1312 (@feyfemmes) September 15, 2020

This literally gives me the biggest smile on my face pic.twitter.com/OMZ4RSNZdZ — Gaymer (@Hotguygamer) September 15, 2020

LMAOOFIAJFJW they're doing aarti of a cute puppy THAT'S SO ADORABLE TF — hobiaura⁷ (@loveyourselfyah) September 15, 2020

There were some arguments made about what the ritual implied in Brahmin families:

This is, ostensibly harmless and cute but says a lot about how the entire edifice on which Brahmanism is built is a construct, given how this is now a Hindu Upper Caste... Golden Retriever?



Also it is 2020. Get rescued dog, and don't contribute to awful puppy mills. https://t.co/KYRDBdNPeI — Naomi Barton (@therealnaomib) September 15, 2020

For ONCE keep this caste cribbing aside as it is totally unrelated and makes you sound desperate. Why bring dogs into your propaganda to demonize Hindus? Do you mean to say that LC Hindus don't perform Aarti? Even you can do the same when you get a so called "low caste" dog. — CoinCollector ವಿಲೋಕ್ (@TheTrueIndian01) September 15, 2020

A lot of people consider dogs as family members and it’s a harmless thing to do frankly. I don’t see why this is problematic at all. To each his own. Am sure they will take very good care of the puppy since they are clearly most excited to have him/her — Rohini Singh (@rohini_sgh) September 15, 2020

Even South Indian Xtians do Aarti to Yeshu. I have seen it. Does it mean that Aarti is Brahaminical? From when dogs have caste? — CoinCollector ವಿಲೋಕ್ (@TheTrueIndian01) September 16, 2020

Perfect encapsulation of the absurdity of Indian cultural discourse. When we read about colonial officials during the Raj attacking Hindus as backward heathens etc, we rightly feel indignation. But in today's India, people who voice the same criticisms are hailed as bold liberals https://t.co/tYDVsFFbmr — Vishal Ganesan (@vjgtweets) September 15, 2020

Thank you, Naomi. Since I saw that video, I've been drafting and redrafting tweets about what is wrong with this. But couldn't find the words that would not make me seem like an asshole. You achieved that balance superbly. So now I can just RT. 😁😁 — Gaurav Sabnis 🇮🇳🇺🇸 (@gauravsabnis) September 15, 2020

