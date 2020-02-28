Pet lovers are divided into two broad categories - dog lovers and cat lovers. But apparently, there's a dog in Vietnam that has pointy-ears of a cat and the derpiest expressions similar to canines.

Hailing from Hanoi, Dúi is a puppy that'll interest all animal lovers because of his thick fur coat and adorable pointy ears.

The adorable dog, now almost 10-weeks-old, is very playful and always so excited to wag his tail.

According to Daily Mail, Dúi's fan page has amassed 43,000 fans in just a few weeks because of his incredibly cute features.

While many locals suspected the dog to be a Hmong crossbreed, Dúi's human told media personnel that he is actually a native breed from Vietnam.

He said:

I think he might have a gene mutation too. I bought him in a mountain province in Vietnam. He is a happy and sweet pup, he loves to play with other dogs, even big dogs and so sweet with humans.

Here are more interesting and amazing pictures of Dúi collaborated by Bored Panda:

Time to leave whatever you are doing to go play with this furry baby straight away!