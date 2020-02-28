Pet lovers are divided into two broad categories - dog lovers and cat lovers. But apparently, there's a dog in Vietnam that has pointy-ears of a cat and the derpiest expressions similar to canines. 

Hailing from Hanoi, Dúi is a puppy that'll interest all animal lovers because of his thick fur coat and adorable pointy ears. 

Source: Facebook

The adorable dog, now almost 10-weeks-old, is very playful and always so excited to wag his tail. 

According to Daily Mail, Dúi's fan page has amassed 43,000 fans in just a few weeks because of his incredibly cute features. 

Source: Facebook

While many locals suspected the dog to be a Hmong crossbreed, Dúi's human told media personnel that he is actually a native breed from Vietnam.

He said: 

I think he might have a gene mutation too. I bought him in a mountain province in Vietnam. He is a happy and sweet pup, he loves to play with other dogs, even big dogs and so sweet with humans. 
Source: Facebook

Here are more interesting and amazing pictures of Dúi collaborated by Bored Panda:

Source: Facebook
Source: Facebook

Time to leave whatever you are doing to go play with this furry baby straight away! 