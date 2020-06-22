Sadly, her babies couldn't survive. All of them died and Kathryn had no where else to go so she was taken in by Izelle Marallich, the chairperson of Langebaan Animal Care.
She had to sleep with a person and hold on to you. It was like she could not get enough love. But, even with her foster family, Kathryn still mourned her past. She was very restless, however, and would cry looking for her babies, which was heartbreaking.
But, the feline's life changed for the better when an orphaned litter of puppies arrived at Marallich's house. Kathryn immediately started taking care of the puppies, as if they were her own. She developed a deep connection with the pups and she gradually became their mom.
She would lick them, soothe them and give them immense love.
Eventually, the puppies grew accustomed to Kathryn, and started nursing. From that moment on, Kathryn felt complete again. She was happy and content. Marallich said:
She stopped being restless and crying and just slept day and night with them. [She] even ate the puppy food we gave them. They were happy and she was happy!
Aww! She is such a wonderful cat. All one needs is love sometimes.
You can read the entire post here. All images sourced from here.