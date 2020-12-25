2020 has been one year that has tested us all. But while going through this roller coaster ride, there were a few times that made us sit back and appreciate the silver lining.

Those times made us realize that we can always find comfort even when we're in the middle of a pandemic.

1. Two widowed penguins hugging each other for comfort.

Oh my 💓



They comfort each other all the time after having both lost their partners 😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️



Animals love, hurt and grieve just like us ❤️



Photographer captures two widowed penguins hugging in Melbourne https://t.co/hdIXnDpVWU via @Femail — According2Taz (@superscuba83) April 27, 2020

2. Newlywed couple decided to ditch their honeymoon plans to clean up a beach in Karnataka.

3. Trump was voted out.

4. Kamala Harris showing the world how it's done.

One month until @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris will be the next president and vice president of the United States. pic.twitter.com/CsRSWxW2RA — Biden Inaugural Committee (@BidenInaugural) December 20, 2020

5. A doctor took an 87-year-old COVID-19 patient to watch the sunset together.



Wuhan Uni hospital. A twenty-something doctor from Shanghai was taking a 87yo patient who'd been hospitalised for a month to take a CT scan.

He asked if he wanted to stop to watch the sunset.

He said yes. They enjoyed the moment together. pic.twitter.com/4nzqLZLLGE — Chenchen Zhang🤦🏻‍♀️ (@chenchenzh) March 5, 2020

5. The moment when crew members of SpaceX made their way to the International Space Station.





And, they were not alone. They had baby Yoda with them.

It is my duty to report to you all that there is now a Baby Yoda in space: pic.twitter.com/DyGXr4IrQN — Mark Jeffrey ⚡️🚀 (@markjeffrey) November 17, 2020

6. A newborn baby pulling off a mask cus we can't wait for the day when we don't have to wear one.

7. Farmers feed underprivileged during farmers protest.



Feeding the homeless during a langar at #FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/nwGSpJGFnl — TOI Delhi (@TOIDelhi) December 13, 2020

8. Farmers offer water to cops during the protest where they were subjected to tear gas & water cannons.

9. A Muslim brother adopted Hindu sisters and even funded their weddings.



Muslim man Bababhai Pathan, from Ahmednagar, Maharashtra, has adopted two orphan sisters & wedded them from his own expenses according to the Hindu rituals. He has been widely praised for his humanitarian work across the country. pic.twitter.com/zLIQP76JnS — Aarif Shah (@aarifshaah) August 23, 2020

10. A man in Assam is converting old TV sets into comfy homes for stray dogs.

11. When we learned about appreciating the things we have just the way they are.

12. Son of a rickshaw driver becomes the first Indian to be selected for a prestigious ballet school.

He discovered ballet just four years ago.

Somebody Called me dolphin 🐬 pic.twitter.com/GNEyI8L0FF — Kamal Singh Ballet Dancer (@noddysingh15) June 12, 2020

13. When a baby boy was born safely in an Indigo flight traveling from Delhi to Bangalore.

Baby boy born in flight on Delhi-Bangalore @IndiGo6E flight at 6:10pm.



So proud of #Indigo

🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/KqBuX84lBN — Gp Capt Christopher (Retd) (@bcchristopher) October 7, 2020

14. Hyundai showroom adopted a stray dog and even gave him an identity card.



15. When people in Italy stood in their balconies and sang in solidarity overlooking empty streets.

16. Five siblings were adopted by a single foster dad just so they can stay together.



17. When Sonu Sood arranged for buses so migrant workers could go back to their homes during the lockdown.

Well Done @SonuSood Sir For Providing Bus Facilities to the migrants and also arranging proper Food Facilities to them.. pic.twitter.com/2ykYDTrvkB — Vinay dadhich (@Vinaydadhich17) May 13, 2020

18. Delhi's pollution dropped due to nationwide lockdown.

Skies blue or grey, the clean air, zero pollution and the sound of chirping birds in the morning is the only upside to the #CoronavirusLockdown 🙏🏻 Today’s #AQI less than 100 in Delhi NCR pic.twitter.com/CxoCLXq88D — Milan Sharma (@Milan_reports) March 27, 2020

People were also able to spot Mt. Kanchenjunga (Nepal) from Siliguri which is about 100 km away from Siliguri due to a drop in pollution.

Kangchenjunga, the 3rd highest mountain in the world can be seen clearly from Siliguri now.

Shot by Dad from our home. pic.twitter.com/1YGCZ1Xc4M — Ashish Mundhra (@mundhrashish) April 29, 2020

Well, here's to 2020 to teaching us the hard lessons.