While we struggle to maintain a balanced ecosystem due to global issues like rapid industrialization and global warming, a large number of animal species are drawing close to extinction because of our mess.

Loss of forest cover, deforestation and the ever-invading attitude of human beings has led to the destruction of one more species in Assam's Golden Langur (Trachypithecus gee) after the last inhabitant of the Umananda island passed away on Wednesday, February 26.

According to The Telegraph, the exact cause of the langur's death is still unclear but conversationalists cited loneliness and depression as possible reasons behind his death.

The death of the primate was first confirmed by IFS officer Praveen Kaswan, who shared the heart-breaking news through Twitter.



The last surviving golden langur of Umananda island of Assam, died.



Golden langurs are critically-endangered species which is endemic to Bhutan and some parts of western Assam. One of the most endangered primate species of India, more closer to extinction. PC Internet. pic.twitter.com/LnR5I4Juds — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) February 26, 2020

The golden langur is a highly endangered species and despite the government initiating several efforts to protect and preserve them, their number has declined rapidly over the years.

Talking about the incident, Devajit Moran, Secretary of a Green Bud NGO, spoke to The Telegraph and said:

The report said Umananda island had been the habitat of most of the golden langurs. They had been residing in the island since several years. However, over the past few years, the number had dropped to one and now there are none. If measures are not be taken for the gibbons of Dibru-Saikhowa National Park, the same situation may prevail here also.

The declining number of golden langurs is one part of the complete problem at the Assam State Zoo.

Apart from very little food reserves and an unsafe environment - due to the human-animal conflict - the cases of poaching have hampered the overall prosperity of animals.

While there are no golden langurs left in Assam, there are 125 apes near the town of Jorhat and close to 12 gibbons in the nearby villages.

According to sources, a black gibbon was also reported dead in the same area where the last golden langur died. Their number dwindled from 38 in 2018 to 12 currently.