Since most of us are going to be locked in our own houses till the 3rd of May, probably longer if the situation doesn't get better, we have truly begun to realise how much we just want to go out.

It's not that we don't understand the consequences of such actions and so, we won't go out. But that doesn't stop us from wanting to.

Much like this Golden Retriever, who just doesn't want to go inside. And clearly, he has no shits left to give.

That dog is all of us right now! And since this video has gone viral, Twitter seems to have been cashing in on all the jokes!

Guess you can say he went back to RETRIEVE him pic.twitter.com/vxS8AlhEnz — Black Clark Kent (@Xxsupadave) April 14, 2020

Owner : Let's go home



Dog : pic.twitter.com/vV9RIiY55l — paid my dues 🎫 (@Crayon_biro) April 14, 2020

This legit reminded me of the 1st Pokémon episode 🤣 pic.twitter.com/A5PI0H4PO1 — 𝓡🅔🅓🅓 (@R3dd313) April 15, 2020

Years ago, we had a Rhodesian Ridgeback that was the most wonderful dog, except when it came to running with me. I used to try to take him with me, and he’d lie down in the middle of the street. All 140 lbs of him. And refuse to move. — Elizabeth Butler (@EButlerMusic) April 15, 2020

But please and I can't stress this enough, stay the hell inside. You life and the lives of many others depend on it!