Graphic Warning: Some images can be disturbing, viewer discretion advised.

Dogs are some of the most adorable beings on the face of this planet. Yet humans have done some horrible things to them.

Just like an incident in the UK, where a dog was stamped upon and shot several times in the face which made surgery crucial to her survival.

Fondly nicknamed Snot Monster, Millie had to undergo surgery after her snout was crushed due to the horrific abuse she suffered on the streets. As a result her tongue was left perpetually hanging.

Despite the horrific injury, vets claimed Millie was full of life and jumped around before being operated in Brighton.

Though all was not well for Millie, until a woman named Kasey Carlin came to her rescue.



After being attacked viciously by unidentified people, Millie was left to fend for herself and was desperately trying to claw her wound when she was first noticed by Kasey.

After a lot of fundraising events and posts, Millie was evacuated from Russia to the United Kingdom by the Wild at Heart Foundation.

Once away from Russia, Millie had to undergo more corrective surgeries and had to have an eye removed because of an injury sustained from a bullet shrapnel.

Talking about the first video she saw of Millie, Kasey said:

The first video I saw of Millie was her rescue video. She was just this little puppy, cowering and screaming and trying to breathe because in the front half of her nose the bones were just completely shattered. When I saw her, I just fell in love with her instantaneously. My heart melted and I had to have her. My desire to give her a loving home only increased after I heard about her story. When she was picked up, her face was just totally shattered, a complete mess.

Talking about the incident, she explained:



We’re not sure if she was used as target practice before or if someone tried and failed to euthanise her – it’s more likely to be the former sadly. I found Millie’s images on Instagram and then I posted in every one of her photos and sent multiple messages to get in contact and see if she’s still available for adoption. I finally google translated my messages and Irina from the shelter Vyberimenya spoke with me.

Kasey, who then stayed in touch with Vyberimenya, was able to bring Millie to the UK thanks to her partnership with the Wild at Heart Foundation and even raised funds for her surgery.

In less than three weeks her Russian shelter had raised the transport fees while in the UK I fundraised in partnership with my charity Wild at Heart Foundation. In less than a week we had raised the funds to get her the specialist care she needed that would give her the life-changing surgery she desperately needed.

Kasey, who already looks after three other dogs (Mishka, Maggie and Bella) is now Millie's support system.

While Millie's wounds healed, Kasey received a national bravery award for rescuing Maggie - yet another dog with disability.

Speaking about Millie, Kasey believes despite the trauma she's recovering well and will be alright along with the other dogs.

She said:

She’s fully healed and in no pain – the vet’s given her the all-clear. The only thing I could possibly complain about, but I can’t even complain about it, is that she drools when she’s hungry because she’s missing that part of her jaw. But I drool when I’m hungry too.

Despite being treated in the worst possible way, Millie's story makes us believe that while there is a lot of bad that happens in the world, there are also good people who are willing to help those who are helpless and voiceless.