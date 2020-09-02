A strong sense of maternal instinct in all animals, including humans, is that one shared parenting trait that shapes the beautiful bond of motherhood.

The story of Georgia, a mother doggo who adopted three orphaned kittens after she lost her puppies is one such tale of maternal instincts.

The then-pregnant Georgia was wandering near the US-Mexico border when she was rescued and sent to Sunshine Dog Rescue, an NGO based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Unfortunately, Georgia's puppies were all born premature, none of them survived and she lost her entire litter. Georgia had a hard time processing this news and would not stop looking for her puppies.

Anita Osa, the founder of Sunshine Dog Rescue further revealed:

I've never had a mom dog lose a whole litter before. The best way I could describe it was she was frantic. It was so sad, she was looking for those babies. She tore up the toddler mattress we had her on, trying to find her babies.

In a bid to comfort Georgia, Ms. Osa took to social media, asking for animals who would require the love of a lactating mother dog. Thankfully, her efforts paid off when someone connected her with three orphaned kittens.

Even though Ms. Osa was initially skeptical about introducing the kittens to Georgia, to her surprise they bonded instantly and it was love at first sight.

I introduced them to her gently. I first bought one out and let her sniff it, and she seemed to accept it, so I brought the others out. It's amazing to see how she instantly calmed down.

Georgia feeds, nurses and takes care of her adopted kittens like they're her own. Here's a video of Georgia taking care of her babies that will melt your heart:

Two species pitted against each other by nature yet bonding over their mutual need for affection shows the undeniable power of love and the selflessness of mother instintcs.