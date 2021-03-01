Dogs are one of the best companions human beings can have. They love us, protect us and know things about us.

Yeah, they do. A study has shown that dogs can analyze how reliable a person is. They are apparently pretty good at judging human behaviour.

The study conducted by a team led by Akiko Takaoka of Kyoto University in Japan concluded that dogs actually know which humans are to be believed and trusted.

The experiment conducted by the team involved tricking dogs into running towards a container of food. While food was kept in the containers the first time, the dog owners lied about keeping food the second time. It was seen that dogs did not believe the owners who lied when they pointed towards the container the third time.

This led the scientists to conclude that dogs know who is reliable and who is not and can have major trust issues.

Commenting on the study, Akiko Takaoka, said:

Dogs have more sophisticated social intelligence than we thought. This social intelligence evolved selectively in their long life history with humans.

Has your dog also exhibited similar behaviour?