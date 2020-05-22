Every once in a while, we come across stories of reunion, where family members met after years and lived happily ever after.

But, this reunion story between two cute doggos has warmed our hearts.

Twitter user Libby shared an adorable picture of two identical looking doggos hugging each other like long-lost siblings.

And, as luck would have it, it turns out, they actually are brother and sister from the same litter. What are the odds of that happening?

pls look at what my dad sent me this morning I cannot even😭❣️🐶 pic.twitter.com/QTy5J8uEwZ — 𝐋𝐈𝐁𝐁𝐘 🦋 (@libpincher) May 19, 2020

In the post, Libby said her father sent this adorable picture with a note that said Dave (maybe their neighbour) was walking his dog and coincidentally, a couple was walking towards him with an identical version of his dog.

And, when the humans started chatting with each other, they found out both of the munchkins are related by blood.

Just look at how they hug each other. So much love and affection.

Our little one is the same when he sees his litter siblings, it’s so sweet! ❤️❤️❤️ thought you might like the pic without the leads! X pic.twitter.com/MayHYGduXa — Grace 💞 (@GraceLove1703) May 19, 2020

This priceless picture highlights the strong bond the two siblings share. Even after meeting for the very first time, they reacted as if they've known each other for years.

Naturally, after seeing this heart-warming post, pet parents couldn't control their emotions. Even they shared pictures of their pets hugging their siblings/friends.

My 5 month old Rottie with his brother. This was the first visit since he moved in with his new family 3 months ago 🥰 pic.twitter.com/D2p3RB4vuc — leany (@mrschewyb) May 20, 2020

My dog Mac when he meets his niece Bella! pic.twitter.com/zpwm9anhkA — Jay See (@rav4girly) May 19, 2020

Max and his friend Casper 🥺 pic.twitter.com/gynoMRwpam — monse ❥ (@themonsediaries) May 20, 2020

My boy Bailey loved meeting his wee pal in the park❤️🐾 pic.twitter.com/QJYaNsq3N6 — Ryan Robinson (@RyanRobo) May 19, 2020

Oh my god. This is like Reggie. Not related or anything but constantly goes for the tango hug 😂 pic.twitter.com/kvMOwd1UEn — Gemma (@MissGAvery) May 19, 2020

We hope the new found siblings get a chance to see each other and play together often.

While, I still end up arguing with my older brother over the TV remote, these two cuties are redefining sibling love and I definitely need to take serious lessons from them.