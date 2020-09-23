On some days, all we need is a friend to talk to, give emotional support by just being there and love us. And once we get such friends, life changes for better.

Something similar happened with Arnold, a 2-year-old Weimaraner, who found a friend, a little brother and an emotional support in a miniature dachshund, Frank.

Arnold was apparently suffering from separation anxiety ever since he was a pup. On the top of it, he once had a bad experience with a huge German Shepherd.

This left him more fearful.

So his human, Carolyn Manalis, decided to get another dog who could help him heal emotionally. She adopted a miniature dachshund, Frank.

Friendly, energetic and super confident, Frank infused new life into Arnold. He not only gave Arnold the best company but also helped him overcome severe anxiety and fear.

The dogs' owner, Carolyn, talked about their bond to the media. She said:

Frank has helped Arnold regain his confidence to be able to play and wrestle while learning that this doesn’t always mean he’s going to get hurt or attacked. Having a little friend to play with has been the perfect therapy for Arnold to heal.

And while the little pup helped his elder brother in ways more than one, Arnold reciprocated by teaching him many things.

Frank learned house training, chasing an intruder, playing, etc. from Arnold and at times, he just copies and follows him.

Maybe that's what it's like to just be there for someone.

Oh and the duo also have an Instagram account, so you can check latest updates and more adorable pictures there.