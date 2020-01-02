Saving cats out of trees is something superheroes do. I think, we can all agree on that.
Well, since superheroes don't exist, someone had to save his little cat, stuck in a building.
So someone did. We don't know the identity of this man, nor are we aware of which city/own this is from.
But none of that matters today. You wanna know why? Take a look for yourself.
Wholesome 😭❤️— Uzi (@potaydur) January 1, 2020
This simple act of kindness has garnered some serious praise from Twitter.
We need more of this— Angry Young Man (@angrierthanthou) January 1, 2020
The 0.5% of humanity out there...— ಠ╭╮ಠ (@anxietychicken) January 1, 2020
This is the sweetest thing I’ve seen.❤️— Sadia Khan (@SadiaKhan10) January 1, 2020
Heaven Baba❤️— Greg Vs Shrek! (@FarazSy15761058) January 1, 2020
This is heart melting ❤❤❤— Maddy 🐐 (@Paitraick) January 1, 2020
So this new year, make one resolution that you can keep. Be like this uncle. Help someone, anyone!