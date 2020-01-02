Saving cats out of trees is something superheroes do. I think, we can all agree on that. 

Cats in trees
Source: PetMD

Well, since superheroes don't exist, someone had to save his little cat, stuck in a building. 

Cat gets saved
Source: Twitter

So someone did. We don't know the identity of this man, nor are we aware of which city/own this is from. 

But none of that matters today. You wanna know why? Take a look for yourself. 

This simple act of kindness has garnered some serious praise from Twitter. 

So this new year, make one resolution that you can keep. Be like this uncle. Help someone, anyone!