Sad News! The #California Department of Fish & Wildlife Service announced #OR54, an #endangered #graywolf, was found dead in northern California a few days ago. Learn more: https://t.co/DmjyTjehDE #StopExtinction 🐺 pic.twitter.com/rYwiKb7YSO— Defenders of Wildlife (@Defenders) February 7, 2020
Amaroq Weiss, a West Coast wolf advocate at the Center for Biological Diversity said:
When wolves get to one and a half or two years old, they are striking out from their birth pack, they are out there looking for mates and territory of their own. But the fact that OR-54 never found a mate and settled down gives us info that there aren't a lot of wolves in that area.
An endangered female gray wolf known as OR-54 didn’t live long enough to find a mate, despite making an 8,700-mile meandering journey through three states looking for one. https://t.co/OHiOia7PKI— Wolf Conservation Center (@nywolforg) February 7, 2020
While reacting to this tragic news, Defenders of Wildlife senior California representative Pamela Flick said:
OR-54 traveled more than 8,700 miles, from Oregon to California and even into Nevada and was a symbol of hope for the next generation of wolves.
People on Twitter also mourned OR-54's tragic death and this is what they had to say:
I’m so sorry OR-54. You deserved better. 💐— MJM (@heymjm) February 7, 2020
May her soul rest peacefully.— no one cares about me (@LizInACan) February 7, 2020
That is so sad.— Lisa 🇦🇺🇳🇿🐘🦁🐧🦏🐯🐨🦩 (@LisaRiddel) February 7, 2020
So sad..so young..😪😪😪💔💔— jeangreen (@gennie112) February 7, 2020
RIP beautiful girl🙏🙏
May you find your mate over the🌈
and have many little ones and run free 💖💖💖
So sad...really sad.— Jorge Nazar Duran (@jorgenazarduran) February 7, 2020
This is the second time today I have cried for OR-54. It is simply heart wrenching to lose her, such a storied young wolf, to this cruel world. #standforwolves #DONATEtoNYWCC #RESTeasyGIRL ❤️🐾🐾❤️— Sandra Mason (@HoundMason) February 7, 2020
So sad..Makes me cry.— perkins9 (@wild4yoakam) February 7, 2020
she deserved better. i am so 💔🤬🤬.— elena (@elena16587983) February 7, 2020
This is heartbreaking. 💔— Jennifer Gardner (@TylerRose1536) February 7, 2020
I’m very sorry for this, sad really. Her loss matters to wolves of her kind, dwindling numbers. 😢— Eva (@OrpheusDescent) February 7, 2020