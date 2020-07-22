A rare yellow turtle with pinkish eyes was recently rescued by locals from Sujanpur village in Odisha's Balasore district.

Odisha: A yellow turtle was rescued by locals from Sujanpur village in Balasore district. It was later handed over to Forest Department officials. B Acharya, Wildlife Warden says, "This is a rare turtle, I have never seen one like this." (19.07.20) pic.twitter.com/MWxjLzabyc — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2020

The unique sunshine-yellow turtle has now become an internet sensation as videos and pictures of the reptile have been doing rounds on social media.

A rare yellow turtle was spotted & rescued in Balasore, Odisha yesterday.



Most probably it was an albino. One such aberration was recorded by locals in Sindh few years back. pic.twitter.com/ZHAN8bVccU — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 20, 2020

According to reports by ANI, the yellow-turtle was handed over to the forest department officials after being rescued by the locals. Wildlife warden Bhanoomitra Acharya said that the turtle was a unique find.

The sunshine-yellow turtle has managed to pleasantly surprise Netizens with its unique features:

A rare yellow turtle was spotted & rescued in Balasore, Odisha yesterday.



Most probably it was an albino. One such aberration was recorded by locals in Sindh few years back. pic.twitter.com/ZHAN8bVccU — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 20, 2020

The wonders of nature 🙂 kudos to the people of #Balasore for rescuing this angel — Nila Madhab PANDA ନୀଳମାଧବ ପଣ୍ଡା (@nilamadhabpanda) July 20, 2020

must be a #CSK fan — A.Ranjith Daniel (@ranjithdaniel94) July 19, 2020

Everything looks better in yellow🌼 — निगमनरेशर्मा (@nigamsharma9227) July 20, 2020

This is a SHOVEL NOSE ALBINO TURTLE🐢🐢🐢🐢🐢🐢 — Ayushman Nayak (@Ayushma41247333) July 20, 2020

Zucchini 😂 — St. Vincent (@CynicVII) July 21, 2020

Close snap of the same. Mark the pink eyes, one indicative feature of albinism. pic.twitter.com/MfXrXVYbfH — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 20, 2020

So pretty 😀 — Sharon Dias Nachon (@SharonDN1) July 20, 2020

Wow! That's awesome. Great find !! ☺️ — chinmay patnaik (@Iamchinmay10) July 20, 2020

Golden yellow! Beautiful — anusha harishankar 🇮🇳 (@Aharishankar) July 20, 2020

Turtle is getting married, that's haldi Chandan uptan... — MobeenRaza_Official (@mobeenrb) July 19, 2020

It's called Lutino. If any animal's pigmentation is totally white it's called Albino and if yellow it's called Lutino. Some breeds of birds are also Albino and Lutino. This turtle's breed is the Indian Softshelled turtle. (1/1)> — HeminderKaur 🌱🌽🌻 (@HeminderKaur) July 21, 2020

yellow frog then turtle. i am waiting for new born yellow baby news 😁 — govIND🇮🇳 (@wgovindraj) July 20, 2020

Now, I have a sudden urge to start a petition to introduce a new sunshine-yellow Ninja Turtle!