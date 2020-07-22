A rare yellow turtle with pinkish eyes was recently rescued by locals from Sujanpur village in Odisha's Balasore district.  

The unique sunshine-yellow turtle has now become an internet sensation as videos and pictures of the reptile have been doing rounds on social media. 

According to reports by ANI, the yellow-turtle was handed over to the forest department officials after being rescued by the locals. Wildlife warden Bhanoomitra Acharya said that the turtle was a unique find. 

Source: Twitter

The sunshine-yellow turtle has managed to pleasantly surprise Netizens with its unique features: 

Now, I have a sudden urge to start a petition to introduce a new sunshine-yellow Ninja Turtle!