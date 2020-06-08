Five months into 2020, and we've already had enough of this year. With so much happening around us, it's impossible to stay calm and not feel stressed, right? Well, don't get all sad just yet, because we have something to cheer you up.

Here are some hilarious, funny pictures and videos of adorable doggos that'll instantly put a smile on your face.

this dog though pic.twitter.com/WjSIqOzozl — Memes & Funny Comedy Videos (@ComedyPear) June 4, 2020

smart doggy so cute 😍👍 pic.twitter.com/EBnFxjRs4r — Dogs Funny (@DogsFunni) June 2, 2020

My corgi celebrating dog park reopening after weeks of lockdown pic.twitter.com/SqxxdaBTS5 — Puppies 🐶 (@PopularPuppies) June 5, 2020

Here have a video of me touching my dog's butt for no reason at all pic.twitter.com/9at00ENERK — Z ° Ξ ☁ (@tsumago_) June 7, 2020

the dog can catch faster👍😊😆😂😍😍pic.twitter.com/ckjvh803Bh — LovePower (@LovePower_page) June 7, 2020

caught my dog sleeping in the hole he dug

(willy_sack_of_potatoes IG) pic.twitter.com/M99jVlaXPu — Yougle Post (@YouglePost) June 7, 2020

just make me look like a bad boy pic.twitter.com/9x3zwlItM0 — Dogs Funny (@DogsFunni) June 3, 2020

Dogs facial expressions are SO funny I can’t even 😭 pic.twitter.com/FZgDorf9nA — 🖤naatalie🖤 (@naataliejz) June 28, 2018

My dog stole my hubby's (empty) beer bottle, but funny picture pic.twitter.com/gci9r1X7I2 — 🇱🇷Deplorable ET 🇱🇷 (@earthstar12) June 7, 2020

funny

flying

yellow

dog pic.twitter.com/xTAZtbQTQq — Cheems lover (@_KanseiDorifto_) June 6, 2020

Managed to find one of my dog, sort of, he’s not asleep but his position’s still kinda funny. pic.twitter.com/ZopudPYjDw — ✖Jilly✖ (@violentnewjill) June 6, 2020

You're welcome. We hope this made your day.