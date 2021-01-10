The chilly winds, the shivering cold is what we North Indians have to go through every winter. In fact, the north region is currently reeling under a severe cold wave with temperatures dropping to zero degree.

Delhi: Cold wave conditions persist in the national capital; Minimum temperature expected to remain at 3 degrees Celsius pic.twitter.com/OgqGUZNE3Q — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2020

However, while most of us have the leverage to sit comfortably in our homes during this cold spell, we can't forget about all those stray animals who don't have this kind of support. The winters have been especially harsh on these animals.

So, a society in Vaishali, Ghaziabad made sure to do something for these helpless animals and made small 'dog houses' in their society. Now, these dog shelters comprise of a little shed cover and have warm blankets as the base for these community animals.

Netizens applauded this society's initiative and compassion towards these animals.

Gestures like these prove that humanity is still alive.

