The chilly winds, the shivering cold is what we North Indians have to go through every winter. In fact, the north region is currently reeling under a severe cold wave with temperatures dropping to zero degree. 

However, while most of us have the leverage to sit comfortably in our homes during this cold spell, we can't forget about all those stray animals who don't have this kind of support. The winters have been especially harsh on these animals.  

gerer
Source: Unsplash

So, a society in Vaishali, Ghaziabad made sure to do something for these helpless animals and made small 'dog houses' in their society. Now, these dog shelters comprise of a little shed cover and have warm blankets as the base for these community animals. 

dferferg
Source: Facebook

Netizens applauded this society's initiative and compassion towards these animals. 

ththtr
Source: Facebook

Gestures like these prove that humanity is still alive. 

You can find this post on Facebook. 