Remember the Malaysian businesswoman who gave her 4-year-old cat a necklace worth Rs. 4 Lakh for her birthday? Or the couple who showed off the palace they built for their dog?

Similarly, in another episode of pets having a more lavish life than us, we have a couple that built a two-storey mansion for their golden retriever! There is also a TV set and personal area for the pet within the house.

The pet owner gave a tour of the innovative dog house in a TikTok video. The woman said that her husband gave their pet dog a house similar to the one they reside in. This dog home is equipped with all of the essentials for their pet. There is a personal TV for the dog, as well as his bed and a Christmas tree, since the festival is approaching.

Not only that, but the dog also has his own refrigerator, where he keeps his food, snacks, and other goods. The house is so well-designed that it receives enough of light and air.

In the home, a slide has been installed for the dog to descend from the room above. The video of the dog home has already received millions of views.

Well, Twitter has some thoughts on this matter, have a look at some reactions.

I know it’s not this girl’s responsibility but a dog having a fully furnished 2 storey house while millions of people don’t even have a sleeping bag of their own while they’re sleeping on the street is grim pic.twitter.com/Xs22bW9CLN — 🎄 soph ! (@SophieWhyman2) December 6, 2021

always remember whenever ur working ur ass off just so u can make ends meet, there’s a white family out there who bought their dog a 2-storey, fully furnished house. — paui - working on comms 𓆏 (@fueledbysiomai) December 2, 2021

i’m a hater idc fuck this shit man pic.twitter.com/HNlGMe257v — paui - working on comms 𓆏 (@fueledbysiomai) December 2, 2021

So hey doggo, just wanna know if you're looking for a roomie? *wink*