If you are looking forward to read some good news amid all the negativity caused by the coronavirus outbreak, here's some.
A tigress at Sariska Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan recently gave birth to a cub. A picture of the two playing happily in the forest is winning hearts online.
The picture was shared on Twitter by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan.
You need a good news amid #Covid19. She is #Tigress ST-10 & she has given birth to a cub. Who is spotted playing happily with her at Sariska. It is special because Sariska once lost all its tigers. A special project was launched & see a sight which makes conservationists smile. pic.twitter.com/t9Y8UbBbMq— Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) March 31, 2020
The officer wrote that this news is special for conservationists and animal lovers because Sariska reserve had lost all its tigers to poaching, a decade ago.
Thanks to conservation efforts, the reserve now has 15 tigers.
People are loving, both the adorable picture and news.
Midst all the negative news sum positive news a new ray of hope— Aniket Kaur (@KaurAniket) March 31, 2020
Fantastic news!— Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) March 31, 2020
Such wonderful news in these bleak times ♥️👏🏻👌🏻— Geetanjali Singh (@paperhearts79) March 31, 2020
Aweeee so sweet...😘😍💖 Little baby with her mother... My heart is melting...🌺💖— Shruti (@shruttitandon) April 1, 2020
Awwwww thts so cute. Thanks for sharing. 👍— Sameera (@Sameera82114938) April 1, 2020
Beautiful pic 👌👌— Saurabh Nirbhik (@SaurabhNirbhik) March 31, 2020
Cub looks fantastic 💪🙌
Rajasthan CM also shared the image and wished that wildlife thrives in the state.
Amid Corona concern, a good news from the wildlife; tigress ST-10 has given birth to a cub at Sariska Tiger Reserve. Wish the wild life thrives in state.#Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/rZjGFL3IcY— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) March 31, 2020
Let these pieces of good news coming and beat our quarantine blues.