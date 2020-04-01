If you are looking forward to read some good news amid all the negativity caused by the coronavirus outbreak, here's some.

A tigress at Sariska Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan recently gave birth to a cub. A picture of the two playing happily in the forest is winning hearts online.

Source: Twitter

The picture was shared on Twitter by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan. 

The officer wrote that this news is special for conservationists and animal lovers because Sariska reserve had lost all its tigers to poaching, a decade ago. 

Thanks to conservation efforts, the reserve now has 15 tigers.

Source: India Today

People are loving, both the adorable picture and news.

Rajasthan CM also shared the image and wished that wildlife thrives in the state.

Let these pieces of good news coming and beat our quarantine blues.