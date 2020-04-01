If you are looking forward to read some good news amid all the negativity caused by the coronavirus outbreak, here's some.

A tigress at Sariska Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan recently gave birth to a cub. A picture of the two playing happily in the forest is winning hearts online.

The picture was shared on Twitter by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan.

You need a good news amid #Covid19. She is #Tigress ST-10 & she has given birth to a cub. Who is spotted playing happily with her at Sariska. It is special because Sariska once lost all its tigers. A special project was launched & see a sight which makes conservationists smile. pic.twitter.com/t9Y8UbBbMq — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) March 31, 2020

The officer wrote that this news is special for conservationists and animal lovers because Sariska reserve had lost all its tigers to poaching, a decade ago.

Thanks to conservation efforts, the reserve now has 15 tigers.

People are loving, both the adorable picture and news.

Midst all the negative news sum positive news a new ray of hope — Aniket Kaur (@KaurAniket) March 31, 2020

Fantastic news! — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) March 31, 2020

Such wonderful news in these bleak times ♥️👏🏻👌🏻 — Geetanjali Singh (@paperhearts79) March 31, 2020

Aweeee so sweet...😘😍💖 Little baby with her mother... My heart is melting...🌺💖 — Shruti (@shruttitandon) April 1, 2020

Awwwww thts so cute. Thanks for sharing. 👍 — Sameera (@Sameera82114938) April 1, 2020

Beautiful pic 👌👌

Cub looks fantastic 💪🙌 — Saurabh Nirbhik (@SaurabhNirbhik) March 31, 2020

Rajasthan CM also shared the image and wished that wildlife thrives in the state.

Amid Corona concern, a good news from the wildlife; tigress ST-10 has given birth to a cub at Sariska Tiger Reserve. Wish the wild life thrives in state.#Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/rZjGFL3IcY — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) March 31, 2020

Let these pieces of good news coming and beat our quarantine blues.