In a brilliant rescue operation, the Animals Friend Team in Surat managed to save a dog's life by picking it up from the balcony of the 5th floor of a godown.
The dog could be spotted sitting on an open balcony in the Aashirwad Market for 3 days. Which means it was probably starving. Not to mention, one wrong step and it would have fallen down from that height.
The animal rescue team reached the location just in time and got the dog inside with the help of a rope. In the video, they can be seen with half their bodies outside the window.
For a long time, they tried to get the dog to give them its hands. However, the animal was probably exhausted and couldn't do it.
That is when they put a loop of rope around and got it inside.
View this post on Instagram
#everylifematters this dog rescue is amazing. Warning to those who have height phobias- you may want to skip this video Kudos to the Surat's Animal Friends Team, a dog stuck in the 5th floor balcony of a godown at Aashirwad Market was rescued after 3 days 👍 🎥 @dhavalrajsinhchauhan #viralbhayani @viralbhayani
The video was shared on Instagram by Viral Bhayani, and has a lot of positive responses for the men who took it upon themselves to save the animal.