In a brilliant rescue operation, the Animals Friend Team in Surat managed to save a dog's life by picking it up from the balcony of the 5th floor of a godown.

The dog could be spotted sitting on an open balcony in the Aashirwad Market for 3 days. Which means it was probably starving. Not to mention, one wrong step and it would have fallen down from that height.

The animal rescue team reached the location just in time and got the dog inside with the help of a rope. In the video, they can be seen with half their bodies outside the window.

For a long time, they tried to get the dog to give them its hands. However, the animal was probably exhausted and couldn't do it.

That is when they put a loop of rope around and got it inside.

The video was shared on Instagram by Viral Bhayani, and has a lot of positive responses for the men who took it upon themselves to save the animal.

In a world where there are constant violations of animal rights, it's so pleasant to witness this.

H/T: Instagram/Viral Bhayani