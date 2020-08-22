An adorable picture of a rescue doggo cuddling with his bowl while peacefully sleeping in his forever home has melted the internet's heart and we cannot stop gushing over it.
Neville, the 10-year-old pupper is a Jack Russel terrier mix who was rescued by the local volunteers from wandering the streets.
My little rescue dog breaks my heart. He still can’t get over having his very own bowl. pic.twitter.com/mrlJ9cIRkb— ErUpstairs (@ErUpstairs) August 5, 2020
Two years ago, Susanne, his now pet-parent found him on the local rescue center's website, instantly fell in love with him and stood for three hours outside the center to start the adoption process.
In an up-close interview with The DoDo, she mentions:
I queued for three hours outside the center to ensure I was the first to register my interest, and we bonded the moment we clapped eyes on each other.
It was only when his mom trained him to use his food bowl, that it became Neville's most priced possession and his best friend.
I think he just never had one of his own and now realizes he finally has one and is guaranteed a reliable source of decent, nutritious food. He just seems so heartbreakingly grateful for a simple bowl. I think it represents comfort and home for him.
- Susanne
Netizens react to this wholesome picture of Neville holding on to his bowl while sleeping:
I love him. Don't know him, but I love him.— sixft2blue (@sixft2blue) August 6, 2020
What a beautiful dog,Thankyou for saving him,your a lovely person,he looks very contented.😍— Cara (@Carabayne666) August 7, 2020
thank you for rescuing that poor baby. he will adapt and be your best friend— Michael (@Michaelpiazza57) August 7, 2020
Your photo was so adorable and melted my heart. I did a quick painting of him. He's so sweet. pic.twitter.com/6nz1tIkXoE— kaleyobsidia (@kaleyobsidia) August 7, 2020
love the stories from the rescued and rescuers— Peter italiano (@ItalianoPeter) August 7, 2020
Good on you !
August 22, 2020
Looks a beautiful dog, and when he's settled I know from experience he will be even more amazing than you can imagine 😊😊— Darrell Price (@Dazzler179) August 6, 2020
He's so lucky to have you. You have a best friend for life!— C Med (@rileybrumed) August 22, 2020
Rescues are the best💕 animals are already amazing and there are no animals more loyal n appreciative.— Kim (@kabanger) August 22, 2020
My heart is broken— Linds (@LindsayyyBarber) August 7, 2020
Let this powerful picture be a reminder of how grateful a rescue can be when you give them a new life. #AdoptDontShop.