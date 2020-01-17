Story tonight about a German Shepherd puppy born green just days ago in Canton. Animal experts say it happens from time to time, staining from birth fluids and not harmful, fades away. This pup's human family named him "Hulk. " More at 6. @WLOS_13 #LiveOnWLOS pic.twitter.com/7ex4i2wbOI— Rex Hodge (@RexHodge_WLOS) January 15, 2020
And, they named him 'Hulk' because of his unusual green colour and his aggressive appetite.
Holy Hulk! Check out this lime green pup. Don't worry, he's fine and his fur will eventually fade to white. More details here: https://t.co/DZ34Y3CYZH pic.twitter.com/vpGBOW9v4b— Shaley Sanders (@ShaleyKOLD) January 16, 2020
Naturally, Shana Stamey, Gypsy's human was freaking out after seeing lime green fur on the pup but, when the doctors said the pup was in good health she heaved a sigh of relief.
Wondering, how did Hulk get his verdant color?
This cutie and his brothers and sisters are just six days old but, Stamey plans on finding 'forever homes' for all of them after they are about 8 weeks old.
Twitter was also pleasantly surprised to see this adorable pupper with lime green fur for the first time and this is how they reacted to the story:
If the makers of the Avengers are looking for a four-legged canine for their next film they know who to contact.