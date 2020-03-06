Graphic Warning: Images in the article can be disturbing. Viewer discretion advised.

Hunting, a sport for many, has been criticized time and again by people and organizations working for animal rights. But sometimes, animals can turn the tables on the hunters.

Just like a deer in Landes, France that collided with the hunter - trying to shoot it - and nearly tore off his face.

Vincent Saubion, the hunter out on an adventure in a forest in France, suffered 50 stitches and a huge tear on his face after colliding with a 150-kg deer.

According to Lad Bible, the deer injured Saubion after he fired at the animal unsuccessfully.

Talking to media, Saubion explained:

The deer hit me in the face as it tried to carry on. It felt like I was drunk, but it actually took half my face off.

Saubion, who was eager to carry on with the shooting adventure, was advised by a fellow hunter to stop and was later attended to by a local firefighter, who gave him first aid.

He was then airlifted to Pellegrin Hospital in Bordeaux and had to undergo an emergency corrective surgery on his face.

Talking about the injuries that he sustained, Saubion said:

I am grateful because there was more fear than actual harm. I haven't broken anything and I feel as good as I can be.

Despite nearly dying due to the impact of the collision, Saubion had vowed to keep hunting. He said:

I am still crazy about hunting. I am very involved in the community, and have nothing but respect for the game and the owners who let us hunt on their grounds.

Despite aiming at the deer, which injured Saubion, other hunters in the group could not shoot down the animal.

Luckily for the deer, it now knows how to fend off hunters in the forest.