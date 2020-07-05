Snakes aren't exactly the most liked creatures around - they're slimy, slithery, often venomous, and generally portrayed as a symbol of evil in every possible way. But hey, at least they're delegated to the ground, right? Wrong!

In case you weren't aware, there's actually something called flying snakes in the world. The paradise tree snake can jump super-long distances, so yeah, the skies aren't safe either.

This Southeast Asian snake launches its 3-foot-long body off treetops at a speed of 40 kmph, after which it undulates its body in the air - a movement that apparently enables gliding.

Most snakes undulate on the ground to move, but these airy bois do it in the skies, and somehow, it still works. All they really need to do now is shout, 'Parkour!' every time they jump.

In fact, researchers have actually been studying these soaring serpents for a while now, trying to understand how they do what they do.

Researchers at Virginia Tech used high-speed motion capture to study how one snake species can leap several meters at a time https://t.co/PTg8GRooh1 pic.twitter.com/TkNAp7XJey — CNN (@CNN) July 1, 2020

Reactions among the general population have not been as enthused however - it's mostly been a mix of horror and apathy among the more jaded.

If snakes start flying, I'm never going outside cause wtf https://t.co/OShxBGXwEk — thabang 🦋 (@thabiimafabatho) July 4, 2020

From 2020 -- the year that brought you the pandemic, economic collapse, global social upheaval, and murder wasps, comes...FLYING SNAKES. https://t.co/qcgmCkB4xQ — BrianKeene (@BrianKeene) June 30, 2020

Fuck you 2020. Please give us a break. Flying snakes are now a thing. https://t.co/AlI3ktnehL — Just Some Guy (@JustSumGuy176) July 1, 2020

did we have these before I can't be sure did they just add these https://t.co/Wr88hVraPM — Kevin (hello) ❄️🔶 (@Kevaclysm) July 4, 2020

Huh? Flying SNAKES 2020 can you please STOP https://t.co/Wj0tVBwjRg — BlackCultureEntertainment🗣 (@4TheCulture____) July 5, 2020

Thanks 2020, that's another random fear i didn't know I had.