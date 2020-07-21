What would happen if you could hear your dog's thoughts? You'd probably start loving your dog more because we can only imagine how pure and adorable his thoughts would be.
A Twitter account is giving us a sneak-peek into the mind of a big fluffy doggo, especially during the lockdown and we are in love.
From tweeting about his human staying home for days to the Black Lives Matter protest, this 'woke' dog is a fur ball that's winning our hearts.
He even has some wise words of wisdom to share:
We definitely need some cuddles from this dog ASAP!