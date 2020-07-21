What would happen if you could hear your dog's thoughts? You'd probably start loving your dog more because we can only imagine how pure and adorable his thoughts would be.

A Twitter account is giving us a sneak-peek into the mind of a big fluffy doggo, especially during the lockdown and we are in love.

the small neighbor human. had show and tell today at school. and with my human’s permission. they brought me. i just sat beside them and smiled. as they told the whole class. why i’m their best friend — Thoughts of Dog® (@dog_feelings) February 25, 2020

i love you. and there’s nothing you can do about it — Thoughts of Dog® (@dog_feelings) May 12, 2020

the small neighbor human and i. have been working on a puzzle. for quite some time. we only have one piece left. but we can’t find it anywhere. i hope i didn’t eat it. that sounds like something i might do — Thoughts of Dog® (@dog_feelings) November 24, 2019

From tweeting about his human staying home for days to the Black Lives Matter protest, this 'woke' dog is a fur ball that's winning our hearts.

it is the human’s first time trying to change the world. and they are exhausted. so while they rest for a little bit. i have stolen their sign. and will trot proudly around the house with it. until they are ready. to fight again — Thoughts of Dog® (@dog_feelings) June 10, 2020

if you start leaving the house again. who will be around to say. ohhh big stretch. every time i do a stretch — Thoughts of Dog® (@dog_feelings) May 4, 2020

the human is attempting exercise at home. and to help them with this. i will climb on top of them. making any movement almost impossible — Thoughts of Dog® (@dog_feelings) April 21, 2020

He even has some wise words of wisdom to share:

surround yourself. with those who would flip your ear back for you. if it ever went inside out — Thoughts of Dog® (@dog_feelings) May 17, 2020

i know you put a pill. in my rolled up cheese slice. i’m not mad about it. i would simply appreciate. if you would be honest with me next time — Thoughts of Dog® (@dog_feelings) March 6, 2020

the human seems to think. only one of us can fit on a chair. but what they always fail to consider. is if we were stacked on top of each other — Thoughts of Dog® (@dog_feelings) December 3, 2019

gooooob morning. today has infinite wondrous possibilities. i’m going back to sleep. but you should find out what they are — Thoughts of Dog® (@dog_feelings) November 26, 2019

We definitely need some cuddles from this dog ASAP!