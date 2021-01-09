Disclaimer: This article contains graphic video and images of animal cruelty. Reader's discretion is advised.

In an absolutely disgusting and distressing case of animal cruelty, a group of men mercilessly beat a dolphin to death in UP's Pratapgarh area, purely for their amusement. The incident came to light after the video of the gruesome act went viral on social media.

डॉल्फिन का भयानक क़त्ल:

यू पी के प्रतापगढ़ में शारदा नहर में बह के आ गयी एक डॉलफिन को लोगों ने पीट पीट कर मार डाला।यह गंगा की डॉलफिन है,जो खत्म होने की कगार पे हैं।यह जुर्म है।तीन लोग गिरफ्तार किए गए हैं। pic.twitter.com/QjrEi3eAiq — Kamal khan (@kamalkhan_NDTV) January 8, 2021

In the video, the men can actually be seen taking joy in mercilessly killing the dolphin, which as per reports, was found swimming in the Sharda canal stream. As per the video, the men apparently killed the dolphin because they wanted to have a 'big feast'.

Not only are Gangetic dolphins India's national aquatic animal, but they also belong to the Schedule 1 Protected Species under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972. However, irrespective of whether an animal is endangered or not, no animal or living being deserves this treatment.

Many people took to social media to express their outrage over the incident:

What the hell is wrong with us? https://t.co/8MPYo7pzvC — Faye DSouza (@fayedsouza) January 8, 2021

Everything. The hate in their hearts for anything and everything around brings out the worst in human beings. Absolutely heart broken. — CluelessMonster (@CluelessMonster) January 8, 2021

Horrifying, speechless watching this Dec 31 video from UP’s Pratapgarh. Men laughing while battering a river dolphin. If that’s a Ganges Dolphin, it’s a critically endangered species and also India’s national aquatic animal. The murderers have been arrested by @pratapgarhpol. pic.twitter.com/6xShD4g7lr — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) January 8, 2021

I am sorry to share this but I will not stay silent until @myogiadityanath ji punish all these culprits. They are killing a rare Indian Ganges river dolphin in UP’s Pratapgarh on Dec 31. 😭 @PrakashJavdekar @moefcc pic.twitter.com/XFvkh0OLbh — Licypriya Kangujam (@LicypriyaK) January 8, 2021

What the hell is this 😥 — Deeps_Jins (@BarunIsTheBest) January 8, 2021

Horrific , difficult to watch video from UP’s Pratapgarh where these villagers beat a Dolphin ( yes a dolphin ) to death on dec 31 . Three arrested , says @pratapgarhpol . Must take a different level of depravity to do this ... pic.twitter.com/KsV7eBZW4F — Alok Pandey (@alok_pandey) January 8, 2021

A gangetic Dolphin, of endangered species, was beaten to death with sticks and axes by villagers.



But everyone has gone into silent mode now.



Because this incident took place in UP not in Kerala. — Sanwar Nath 🌾 ਸਨਵਰ ਨਾਥ (@Sanwarnathsfi) January 8, 2021

After the video went viral, Pratapgarh police identified and arrested 3 of the culprits. The search for the remaining culprits is ongoing. The penalty for killing animals under Protected Species is imprisonment up to three years and/or a fine up to ₹25,000.