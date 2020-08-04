In a heartbreakingly wholesome series of events, an elderly 'inseparable' lion couple were put to sleep together so that neither of them would have to live without each other.

Long-term soulmates Hubert and Kalisa who spent most of their lives together in the Los Angeles Zoo, were both euthanized after being inseparable for over six years.



While it is truly heart-wrenching that we had to say goodbye to this iconic pair, we can take comfort in knowing they left together. These lions will remain a positive part of our history, and they will be greatly missed.

- Denise Verret; CEO and Zoo Director

The king and queen of the zoo were both 21-years-old and exceeded the average life expectancy of lions living in the zoo was measured between 15-17 years.

Unfortunately, due to their age, both the big cats were ailing and started experiencing age-related problems. A spokesperson for the LA Zoo, Beth Schaefer further revealed:

These lions were charismatic both together as partners and separately, but they were hardly ever apart from one another. Their undivided attention was always on the other as they rested together, cuddled and nuzzled often.

Hubert was born and brought up at Lincoln Park Zoo, while Kalisa came from Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle. Destiny got these big cats together when they both were transferred to Los Angeles Zoo in 2014.

Hubert fathered around 10 cubs in his entire life but he and Kalisa didn't have any cubs together.

Hubert and Kalisa's legacy will love on in their eternal love. May the two 'soulmates' rest in peace, next to each other.