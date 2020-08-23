Humans love their pets. So much so that at times, we cannot imagine our lives without them.

All of this despite knowing that they are capable of causing chaos and destruction all around. And we can't help but love them for everything they do. Even for being jerks, like these animals.

1. No obstacle is high enough for this cat who knocks off fridge magnets every time his owner is in the kitchen.

He likes to knock the cat butt magnets off of the fridge whenever I’m in the kitchen. I thought they were placed high enough & were safe. I was wrong. from r/AnimalsBeingJerks

2. This cat knocks at the door and turns away as soon as the human opens it. No fucks to give seriously.

How to annoy people.. Step 1: scratch at the door. Step 2: wait patiently for someone to get up and open the door. Step 3: look disinterested and walk away. from r/AnimalsBeingJerks

3. These pets who occupied their owner's bed when he was gone for 30 seconds.

4. This cat who chose to lay on new curtains when 3 beds are placed right in front of him.

5. This sparrow that pushed the other one away when someone offered food.

This is Sparta! from r/AnimalsBeingJerks

6. No seat is more comfortable for these cats than their owner's laptops.

7. Privacy is not an option for this man whose kittens didn't let him shit in peace.

8. No matter what, this dog wouldn't bathe.

How to be a jerk while bathing from r/AnimalsBeingJerks

9. This bird (cockatoo) teasing another bird.

Cockatoo teasing Kookaburra from r/AnimalsBeingJerks

10. This dog who secretly steals socks from owner's laundry bag.

So this is why I can never find matching socks... from r/AnimalsBeingJerks

11. This cat loves brushing her teeth with her owner's brush while he takes a shit.

12. This pelican wouldn't let the guy eat his food and kept tapping on his head.

This pelican won't let the dude eat his food from r/AnimalsBeingJerks

13. This cat occupying 75% of the space on its human's work chair.

14. These foxes caught stealing newspapers from a neighbourhood house.

15. This cat passes by a sleeping dog and wakes him up and you thought younger siblings are annoying?

All he was doing was sleeping... Why. from r/AnimalsBeingJerks

16. The black cat stealing the other cat's food.

Slow-mo steal. from r/AnimalsBeingJerks

17. The cat teasing the dog for nothing.

Cats are evil from r/AnimalsBeingJerks

18. This cat ruining its owner's clothes after bath.

Loved them, right? Let us know about the moment when your pet acted like a jerk in the comments below.