Humans love their pets. So much so that at times, we cannot imagine our lives without them.

All of this despite knowing that they are capable of causing chaos and destruction all around. And we can't help but love them for everything they do. Even for being jerks, like these animals.

1. No obstacle is high enough for this cat who knocks off fridge magnets every time his owner is in the kitchen.

2. This cat knocks at the door and turns away as soon as the human opens it. No fucks to give seriously.

3. These pets who occupied their owner's bed when he was gone for 30 seconds.

4. This cat who chose to lay on new curtains when 3 beds are placed right in front of him.

5. This sparrow that pushed the other one away when someone offered food.

6. No seat is more comfortable for these cats than their owner's laptops.

7. Privacy is not an option for this man whose kittens didn't let him shit in peace.

8. No matter what, this dog wouldn't bathe.

9. This bird (cockatoo) teasing another bird.

10. This dog who secretly steals socks from owner's laundry bag.

11. This cat loves brushing her teeth with her owner's brush while he takes a shit.

12. This pelican wouldn't let the guy eat his food and kept tapping on his head.

13. This cat occupying 75% of the space on its human's work chair.

14. These foxes caught stealing newspapers from a neighbourhood house.

15. This cat passes by a sleeping dog and wakes him up and you thought younger siblings are annoying?

16. The black cat stealing the other cat's food.

17. The cat teasing the dog for nothing.

18. This cat ruining its owner's clothes after bath.

Loved them, right? Let us know about the moment when your pet acted like a jerk in the comments below.