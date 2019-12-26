There is no debate that dogs are one of the purest souls given to mankind. But it is heartbreaking to see when these innocent creatures are not reciprocated with the same love and affection that they provide us. 

Pigeon the pitbull is one of the many dogs who had a really bad life. After being in a car accident, she was not only disabled but was abandoned as well.   

But a heartwarming video has emerged of this cute pitbull finally getting a custom-made wheelchair for her disability. Her reaction after being able to run for the first time will cheer you up.  

Netizens too couldn't help but contain their happiness for the pup. 

Videos like these make us believe that amidst all the bad things happening in the world, there still is a lot of good. 