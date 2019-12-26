There is no debate that dogs are one of the purest souls given to mankind. But it is heartbreaking to see when these innocent creatures are not reciprocated with the same love and affection that they provide us.

Pigeon the pitbull is one of the many dogs who had a really bad life. After being in a car accident, she was not only disabled but was abandoned as well.

But a heartwarming video has emerged of this cute pitbull finally getting a custom-made wheelchair for her disability. Her reaction after being able to run for the first time will cheer you up.

it was a very big day today, pigeon finally got her custom fitted wheelchair

(pigeonpup IG) pic.twitter.com/OJCCr4nh61 — Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) December 25, 2019

Netizens too couldn't help but contain their happiness for the pup.

This is pure and unbridled joy. So thrilled that Pigeon gets to live is best life and run again! (With that speed, wheelie bars may be needed...lol). Go, Pigeon, go!! — Mickeyzilla (@Mickeyzilla52) December 25, 2019

Nothing’s gonna stop her now. ❤️ — Gwendolyn (@Gwen4791) December 25, 2019

Yay Pigeon !! Fly like the wind ! — Snovak (@honeybadgerrox) December 25, 2019

My heart ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Steve Waddell (@waddell_ste) December 25, 2019

I say this every time I see a video like this, but it bears repeating:



Whenever you consider saying someone is "confined to a wheelchair," think of this good girl. Does she look "confined" to you? — Michael Hat ︽✵︽ (@RexDart1) December 25, 2019

She is beyond happy Boundless I love it so much So many animals have back issues. I have a friend whose dog had to have her leg cut off because of cancer. She runs around like she doesn't even know it's gone. She is doing great. — ⭐Hollywood DepTM 🌟🌟🌟🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@mi2guys) December 25, 2019

Videos like these make us believe that amidst all the bad things happening in the world, there still is a lot of good.