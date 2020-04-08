But, in this whole scenario we are also getting to learn new things about our families and co-workers that we probably wouldn't have learnt otherwise.
Take this story for instance.
Recently, a Reddit user posted a picture of Fox 4 meteorologist, Evan Andrews' dog, Penny, lounging on a tiny, dog-sized couch on Monday during a broadcast, leaving the internet in 'awe.'
In the picture, that's going viral, Penny can be seen behind Andrews, sleeping in a comfortable position on her sofa with her head resting on a bone-shaped pillow. So cute!
More than anything else, the internet was amazed to see Penny's cute little furniture. When Andrews was asked from where he managed to get this tiny couch, during an interview with the Newsweek, he said:
We got the couch about the same day we all started working from home. As soon as I got the couch, the dogs fell in love with it. I'm like, 'I'm putting it in the back of the shot,' because everybody's got their Emmy's in the background. So I'm putting the couch.
@EvanAndrewsFox4 @FOX4 Evan, Your dog has the life I want!!! pic.twitter.com/BvfVTfPCNC— John Jeffries (@Jeffries6306) April 6, 2020
so @EvanAndrewsFox4, a meteorologist with @FOX4 in Dallas-Fort Worth, has his dog in the background of his WFH live shot...— j.d. durkin (@jiveDurkey) April 7, 2020
AND THE DOG HAS HER OWN TINY COUCH 😂🐶 pic.twitter.com/sxbSRbJibp
This is the cutest 😍— AlmondChild (@AlmondChildMX) April 8, 2020
It's a beautiful and cute dog ❤️❤️❤️🐕 A— Ilana;✿ (@xRomanticide) April 8, 2020
Apart from Penny, Andrew also has two cats, another dog and a tortoise at home who give him company and keep him entertained all day long.
Best part of WFH? Sharing the family farm! Frederick is a hit! 🐢🐢 pic.twitter.com/MDCdajPz0u— Evan Andrews (@EvanAndrewsFox4) April 2, 2020
He also stated that he lets them roam around the house freely in the background and that's what he likes the most about working from home. "You never know what's going to be in the background of every shot" he says.
My morning WFH crew! pic.twitter.com/KTFAxL0e4A— Evan Andrews (@EvanAndrewsFox4) April 3, 2020
Oh, and in case you are wondering, you can find Penny's tiny couch on Petco.com.
The most expensive couch designs are priced at $379.99, while the smaller, less luxurious designs start at $79.99.