As the entire nation is in a state of lockdown and humans are confined to their homes, hibernating in their quarantine cocoon, animals from the wild are reclaiming the empty seas and the clear oceans. 

A Twitter user recently shared a beautiful video of gigantic sea-creature swimming underwater, somewhere near the high shore oilfields of Mumbai.  

Looking at the majestic tail closely and observe how they're breathing through their nostrils, I'm assuming that they might be humpback whales. 

Twitter is still debating over if the video was is from the shores of Mumbai: 

Though we can't verify the authenticity of this video, if this is indeed in Mumbai, then it's safe to say that the lockdown is helping mother nature breathe again. 