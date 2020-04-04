As the entire nation is in a state of lockdown and humans are confined to their homes, hibernating in their quarantine cocoon, animals from the wild are reclaiming the empty seas and the clear oceans.

Khareghat Colony , Babulnath ... 🍀🍀🍀💕💕💕 pic.twitter.com/GKkOXAXvOO — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) April 1, 2020

Mother Earth is telling us! Homo sapient take a break! What I can do if you do not much!!! Mumbai behind governors’ house. Dolphins returns!!! pic.twitter.com/YwlMoc8Sub — vijaimantri (@vijaimantrimf) March 22, 2020

A Twitter user recently shared a beautiful video of gigantic sea-creature swimming underwater, somewhere near the high shore oilfields of Mumbai.

Yes, got it in my ONGC whatsapp group. Confirmed — Ankit (@bidyavana) April 4, 2020

Looking at the majestic tail closely and observe how they're breathing through their nostrils, I'm assuming that they might be humpback whales.

Twitter is still debating over if the video was is from the shores of Mumbai:

Humpback whales. Great sight — Bishwajit Bhattacharya (@bbjournalist) April 4, 2020

Yes, got it in my ONGC whatsapp group. Confirmed — Ankit (@bidyavana) April 4, 2020

Wow — Ravikumar Rajagopal (@ravikr) April 4, 2020

Ye dianosaur bula raha hai, Ye India main hi ho sakta hai. 🤣 — SaVa (@Daiveetav) April 4, 2020

The color of sea doesn’t seem like the Arabian Sea. I so wish it is.. — Sushant (@sushants) April 4, 2020

Though we can't verify the authenticity of this video, if this is indeed in Mumbai, then it's safe to say that the lockdown is helping mother nature breathe again.