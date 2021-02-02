If you ever want to see what true happiness looks like then you should look at pandas enjoying a snowy day.

Pandas Mei Xiang and Tian Tian from the National Zoo in Washington DC were caught on camera while playing with the snow and honestly my heart can't handle the cuteness.

❄️🐼 Slides, somersaults and pure panda joy. Happy snow day from giant pandas Mei Xiang and Tian Tian! 🌨🐾

. . . #SnowDay #PandaStory pic.twitter.com/my02GwnPFL — National Zoo (@NationalZoo) January 31, 2021

Some might stay indoors when it snows but looks like nothing can stop these pandas. They have taken it upon themselves to turn a snowy day into a fun day by just being themselves.

I mean, these pandas are sliding in snow better than a fuckboy with a fake accent sliding in all our DMs, don't you think?

The video of these cuties heals us every time we watch it. And, we are not the only ones who think like that.

I've watched this multiple times....

It makes me feel better.

Maybe I would feel great if I did the same 🤔🐼 — Beatlebaby64 (@Beatlebaby64) February 2, 2021

They are just too precious.😍🐼 — Victoria (@BlueDem_1VV) January 31, 2021

Honestly, I don't think any other animal makes their own fun as much, and plays as much as pandas do!!! — LajuWaro (@SusanHuddlest14) February 1, 2021

Some even showed their doggos having the true 'Panda' spirit in snow.

My dog is a panda 🐼 at heart ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dMkAPys5M1 — Deborah Shear (@flirple) February 1, 2021

While some just took it to the next level.

I'm incredibly sorry, but... someone had to do it. Here's "Senator Bernie Pandars." pic.twitter.com/n0Wht7QU0e — Frank Lesser (@sadmonsters) February 1, 2021

There were a few who pointed out the ugly truth of zoos and rightly so.

Giving the fact that she can't be where she belongs, she can't roam the forest and eat from whichever tree she likes, she can't travel and choose where to stay, she can't adventure and discover anymore.

This snow is a real gift to remind her she still alive. — Abdullah (@dy1122334) February 1, 2021

Sorry everyone, but no. Yes, they're adorable, but they do not belong in zoos permanently. Yes, it's good that they are breeding them and helping prevent extinction, but I don't believe they should be there long term. — Tuxedosrevenge (@tuxedosrevenge) January 31, 2021

Well, my life will only be complete when I get to slide down snow without a care in the world.