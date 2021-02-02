If you ever want to see what true happiness looks like then you should look at pandas enjoying a snowy day. 

Pandas Mei Xiang and Tian Tian from the National Zoo in Washington DC were caught on camera while playing with the snow and honestly my heart can't handle the cuteness. 

Some might stay indoors when it snows but looks like nothing can stop these pandas. They have taken it upon themselves to turn a snowy day into a fun day by just being themselves. 

I mean, these pandas are sliding in snow better than a fuckboy with a fake accent sliding in all our DMs, don't you think?

Source: Twitter

The video of these cuties heals us every time we watch it. And, we are not the only ones who think like that. 

Some even showed their doggos having the true 'Panda' spirit in snow. 

While some just took it to the next level. 

There were a few who pointed out the ugly truth of zoos and rightly so. 

Well, my life will only be complete when I get to slide down snow without a care in the world. 