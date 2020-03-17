Does anybody remember how animals in the movie Madagascar wander across the zoo after it gets closed?

This exact episode came to life at Chicago's Shedd Aquarium where all the penguins were left to roam around. This happened since humans are not allowed due to coronavirus.

While this may be a strange time for us, these days feel normal for animals at Shedd. Our caregivers are constantly providing new experiences for the animals to explore and express their natural behaviors with. Let us know what penguin activities you would like to see! (3/3) pic.twitter.com/ftlow7iPHl — Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) March 16, 2020

The aquarium shared the adorable video of these penguins where they seemed to be enjoying a tour of their own. While a Penguin named Wellington enjoyed looking at the fish.

Penguins in the Amazon?! 🐧🌴



Some of the penguins went on a field trip to meet other animals at Shedd. Wellington seemed most interested in the fishes in Amazon Rising! The black-barred silver dollars also seemed interested in their unusual visitor. pic.twitter.com/KgYWsp5VQD — Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) March 15, 2020

Edward and Annie made their own discoveries during their field trips.

The adventure continues! 🐧🐧

This morning, Edward and Annie explored Shedd’s rotunda. They are a bonded pair of rockhopper penguins, which means they are together for nesting season. Springtime is nesting season for penguins at Shedd, and this year is no different! (1/3) 👇 pic.twitter.com/VdxN3oQAfe — Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) March 16, 2020

In a statement, the aquarium mentioned,

Introducing new experiences, activities, foods and more to keep them active, encourage them to explore, problem-solve and express natural behaviors.

It's great to be getting a taste of what it's like to be on the other side. After all, it's their time to explore now.