Does anybody remember how animals in the movie Madagascar wander across the zoo after it gets closed?
This exact episode came to life at Chicago's Shedd Aquarium where all the penguins were left to roam around. This happened since humans are not allowed due to coronavirus.
The aquarium shared the adorable video of these penguins where they seemed to be enjoying a tour of their own. While a Penguin named Wellington enjoyed looking at the fish.
Edward and Annie made their own discoveries during their field trips.
In a statement, the aquarium mentioned,
Introducing new experiences, activities, foods and more to keep them active, encourage them to explore, problem-solve and express natural behaviors.
It's great to be getting a taste of what it's like to be on the other side. After all, it's their time to explore now.