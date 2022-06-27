How far would you go to profess your love for your doggo? Well, a man from Karnataka went a little overboard for his dog's birthday. Read on.

Shivappa Yellapa Maradi, a resident from Karnataka’s Tukkanatti village, threw a grand party for his doggo Krish and bought a 100 kg cake for him to cut. He also invited 4000 people to the celebration as everyone sang happy birthday to Krish.

The video from the celebration has gone viral on social media as we see a giant cake spread across the table. Krish the doggo is seen standing at the centre with a purple cap, and Mr. Shivappa is seen cutting the cake.

A man threw an extravagant #birthdayparty for his #petdog by cutting a 100 kg cake and feeding 4000 people with veg & non veg food in Mudalagi taluk #Belagavi #Karnataka. Later, Shivappa Mardi along with his dog Krish went on a procession with a music band. pic.twitter.com/NPX1M5iKk8 — Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) June 23, 2022

While some praised this gesture, others rightly fully pointed out how the doggo is manhandled with such loud music in the background. I think so many people feeding cake to him may not be a good idea. That said, here's what netizens have to say:



The dog literally having his day! https://t.co/pNjVEMrKsv — Smita Sharma (@Smita_Sharma) June 23, 2022

The dog was manhandled... Shameful — M Shamshad Alam (@shamshad_kne) June 23, 2022

May God bless the dog and the human abundantly. https://t.co/BuGzG9T8IJ — Hari Nair (@hurryinghari) June 23, 2022

He doesn't look happy or excited among so many people and the way he was lifted. This party wasn't for the dog. It was for the Man's image — elementalist (@hwllrr) June 23, 2022

Birthday party mein Dogs ke frnds bhi maujud 😁 https://t.co/kKfljJNYiZ — Aviral Srivastava (@anshpatrkaar) June 23, 2022

Who cut the cake?😉 — AgniVeer BOT🤖 (@botstori) June 23, 2022

The loud music must have scared him too. What do you think?



