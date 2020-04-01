The pandemic has taken over the world so gravely that we've almost forgotten about the catastrophic Australian bushfires that had severely decreased the Koala population.

But there's good news. Some of the Koalas who were rescued during these devastating fires are re-entering the wild.

Four rescued adult koalas and one baby joey would be released back into the New South Wales national park Kanangra-Boyd.

The executive director of the not-for-profit conservation group mentioned in a statement,

While they have coped well in care, we are delighted to finally send our koalas home. We have been busy assessing the burnt area that we rescued them from, to establish when the conditions have improved enough that the trees can support them again. The recent rains have helped and there is now plenty of new growth for them to eat, so the time is right.

In May 2019, Australia Koala Foundation estimated that there were no more than 80,000 koalas in Australia. But here's hoping that the situation changes after all the rescued Koalas are released.