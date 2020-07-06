Meet Sengamalam, an adorable elephant from Tamil Nadu who is quite famous for her unique bob-cut hairstyle.

Sengamalam lives at the Rajagopalaswamy Temple in the town of Mannargudi and her bob-cut hairstyle has earned her fans across the country who fondly call her "Bob-cut Sengamalam."

She has been a star for quite sometime but, IFS Sudhan Ramen recently shared Sengamalam's captivating photos on Twitter.

Just look at confidence she has. And, how can we not notice how effortlessly she is rocking her look.

She is famously known as "Bob-cut Sengamalam" who has a huge fan club just for her hair style. You can see her at Sri Rajagopalaswamy Temple, Mannargudi, Tamilnadu.

Sengamalam was brought to the Rajagopalaswamy Temple from Kerala in 2003 and her manhout, S Rajagopal is responsible for her giving her this funky look which we quite like and adore, tbh.

But mind you, glamorous Sengamalam's fringed hairstyle requires a lot of maintenance and care. Maybe, even more than what you and I can afford.

Her fans and admirers who visit the temple, often share her pics on social media.

According to Rajagopal , Sengamalam's hair is washed and cleaned three times a day during the summers and at least once a day in other seasons. Her manhout has also installed a special shower, worth ₹45,000 for her to keep her cool during the summer season.

Twitter is definitely impressed with her swag, style and sass.

