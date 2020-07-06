Sengamalam lives at the Rajagopalaswamy Temple in the town of Mannargudi and her bob-cut hairstyle has earned her fans across the country who fondly call her "Bob-cut Sengamalam."
She has been a star for quite sometime but, IFS Sudhan Ramen recently shared Sengamalam's captivating photos on Twitter.
Just look at confidence she has. And, how can we not notice how effortlessly she is rocking her look.
She is famously known as "Bob-cut Sengamalam" who has a huge fan club just for her hair style. You can see her at Sri Rajagopalaswamy Temple, Mannargudi, Tamilnadu.— Sudha Ramen IFS 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) July 5, 2020
Pics from Internet. pic.twitter.com/KINN8FHOV3
But mind you, glamorous Sengamalam's fringed hairstyle requires a lot of maintenance and care. Maybe, even more than what you and I can afford.
Her fans and admirers who visit the temple, often share her pics on social media.
View this post on Instagram
Sengamalam, an elephant at the Rajagopalaswami temple in Mannargudi #mannargudi #mannargudidays #mannarguditemple #sengamalam #mannai #rajagopalaswamytemple #elephant #temples #haircut #tn #tamilnadu #thiruvarur #gopro #goprohero8 #goprohero #india #goprofamily #animals #hairstyles #buvanphotography #elephants #tamilnaduphotographers @gopro @itz_tamilnadu @goproindia @see_tamilnadu @discovertamilnadu @streetsoftamilnaduu @tamilnaduofficial @travel__tamilnadu @wowtamilnadu @animalplanetindia @india_undiscovered
View this post on Instagram
She is famously known as "Bob-cut Sengamalam" who has a huge fan club. You can see her at Sri Rajagopalaswamy Temple, Mannargudi, Tamilnadu. #sengamalam #sengamalamtheelephant #tamilnadu #world #nature #animallove #elephant #love #spreadhappiness #spreadlove #animals #knowledgeispower #india #loveanimals #rvcjinsta #desitrolls
Twitter is definitely impressed with her swag, style and sass.
When an elephant has more swag than many 😎😎— reaper25 (@dkillswitch) July 5, 2020
Sengamalam 😍😍😍— RETHINAVEL PANDIYAN ❄️ (@rethipandiya) July 5, 2020
Cho chweet!!! 😘— Nirbhaya Hira (@nirbhayahira) July 6, 2020
Aww 🥰 so cute 😘😘— Aaraadhya Saxena 🇮🇳 (@ihailmyindia) July 6, 2020
She is a stunner— K.P.Nagarajan (@UnagK) July 5, 2020
So, what do you think about her hairstyle? Tell us, in the comments section.