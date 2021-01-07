A beautiful and rare white Bengal tiger named Nieve (Spanish for snow), has been born in a Nicaraguan zoo and is being raised by humans. When Nieve was born last week, weighing just over two pounds at birth, he was rejected by the mother.

The cub's mother, a yellow-and-black Bengal tiger, was rescued from a circus five years ago and could not produce any milk. Now, Nieve is being raised by the zoo director's wife and the pictures of him interacting with his human family are adorable.

Nieve is the first white Bengal tiger born in the Central American country.