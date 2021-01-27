2021 is already looking sunny because a zoo in Singapore welcomed a cub named Simba who was a result of artificial insemination.

As per reports, this will mark the first time for Singapore to have its first cub born out of artificial insemination.

Using the same procedure, two lion cubs were born in 2018 when it was performed first in South Africa.

S'pore Zoo welcomes male lion cub 'Simba', only son of 20-year-old lion 'Mufasa' https://t.co/ahLIqmZNXh pic.twitter.com/vvE3s0wtM6 — Mothership.sg (@MothershipSG) January 26, 2021

The cub, Simba, gets his name from the movie, 'The Lion King.' He was conceived using semen from an African lion, Mufasa.

Although the father lion couldn't survive the procedure due to his bad health condition.



#Lion cub born in #SingaporeZoo is first to be conceived through assisted reproduction. Cute little thing but #Simba ? No better imagination? pic.twitter.com/GfqrINxNRT — Christine Angela Chua (@greenleaf6722) January 26, 2021

Baby Simba who was born back in October is being looked after by his mother, Kayla. And, as per officials, baby Simba is "healthy and inquisitive."

This lion cub named Simba was born following artificial insemination, at a wildlife park in Singapore pic.twitter.com/pGt2LxneoE — Reuters (@Reuters) January 27, 2021

According to International Union for Conservation of Nature, there has been a decrease of over 40% in the population of lions in the wild in the past two decades.

Well, we hope that baby Simba leads a healthy life.