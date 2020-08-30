Addressing the country via Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi spoke about the importance of dogs in security operations across the country.
He especially mentioned two army dogs - Vida, a Labrador, and Sophie, a Cocker Spaniel who were awarded Chief of Army Staff ‘Commendation Cards’ on the 74th Independence Day.
According to Hindustan Times, Vida belongs to an unit in Northern Command and was instrumental in detecting five mines and one grenade buried deep underground and preventing any causalities to its own troops.
Sophie, meanwhile, is an explosive detection dog that sniffed out the initiator which could have been used to create an IED, thus saving many lives.
Modi hailed the dogs for performing their duties and urged people to adopt Indian breeds when they decide to go for a pet.
The two dogs have since been trending on Twitter.
On popular demand - Army sniffer dogs Vida and Sophie. #IndianArmy #dogsoftwitter pic.twitter.com/cnWOA6urIX— Vishnu Som (@VishnuNDTV) August 30, 2020
Canine soldiers have been serving the country in every way, even by sacrificing their lives. Today @PMOIndia #NarendraModi mentioned about #IndianArmy's #CanineSoldiers Sophie and Vida and #CRPF's Cracker (Pics below) whom we lost recently. 1/3@adgpi@NewIndianXpress pic.twitter.com/n3KeFlsrW6— Mayank (@scribesoldier) August 30, 2020
Just look at her tiny tail ..❤️❤️ so proud of you Sophie ... Congratulations #Sophie #IndianArmy pic.twitter.com/XpYl9YZwdy— preeti (hapree) (@preeti_singh_HS) August 30, 2020
That's not necessary to be a human being for serving your own country.— Vixit Dehal (@DehalVixit) August 30, 2020
Well done our #sniffer #Sophie https://t.co/M9bljCWPfJ
The army dog unit, fondly called 'The Silent Warriors', have time and again proven to be an asset for the security forces.