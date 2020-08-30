Addressing the country via Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi  spoke about the importance of dogs in security operations across the country.

He especially mentioned two army dogs - Vida, a Labrador, and Sophie, a Cocker Spaniel who were awarded Chief of Army Staff ‘Commendation Cards’ on the 74th Independence Day.

Source: India TV

According to Hindustan Times, Vida belongs to an unit in Northern Command and was instrumental in detecting five mines and one grenade buried deep underground and preventing any causalities to its own troops. 

Sophie, meanwhile, is an explosive detection dog that sniffed out the initiator which could have been used to create an IED, thus saving many lives. 

Source: Zee News

Modi hailed the dogs for performing their duties and urged people to adopt Indian breeds when they decide to go for a pet. 

The two dogs have since been trending on Twitter. 

The army dog unit, fondly called 'The Silent Warriors', have time and again proven to be an asset for the security forces.  