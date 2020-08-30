Addressing the country via Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi spoke about the importance of dogs in security operations across the country.

He especially mentioned two army dogs - Vida, a Labrador, and Sophie, a Cocker Spaniel who were awarded Chief of Army Staff ‘Commendation Cards’ on the 74th Independence Day.

According to Hindustan Times, Vida belongs to an unit in Northern Command and was instrumental in detecting five mines and one grenade buried deep underground and preventing any causalities to its own troops.

Sophie, meanwhile, is an explosive detection dog that sniffed out the initiator which could have been used to create an IED, thus saving many lives.

Modi hailed the dogs for performing their duties and urged people to adopt Indian breeds when they decide to go for a pet.

The two dogs have since been trending on Twitter.

Heartiest Congratulations, Sophie and Vida for the well-deserved COAS Commendation - more treats and belly rubs today! ♥️🐾

Sharing same risks as soldiers on ground, @adgpi dogs have been performing brilliantly in counter insurgency terrains of Kashmir and NE. @NorthernComd_IA pic.twitter.com/arYOzBXuMW — Karishma Hasnat (@karishmahasnat) August 30, 2020

Just look at her tiny tail ..❤️❤️ so proud of you Sophie ... Congratulations #Sophie #IndianArmy pic.twitter.com/XpYl9YZwdy — preeti (hapree) (@preeti_singh_HS) August 30, 2020

That's not necessary to be a human being for serving your own country.

Well done our #sniffer #Sophie https://t.co/M9bljCWPfJ — Vixit Dehal (@DehalVixit) August 30, 2020

The army dog unit, fondly called 'The Silent Warriors', have time and again proven to be an asset for the security forces.