Meet Milkshake, a 17-month-old pug who has now become a social media star, all thanks to his unique baby blue eyes and blush pink coat that truly makes him stand out from the rest.

Yup, how many times do we really get a chance to see a pink pug? Not many, right? In fact, Milkshake is just one of less than 100 pink pugs worldwide. Woah! This munchkin is too adorable.

His unusual coloring is caused by a lack of pigmentation that he inherited from an albino pug in his lineage.

Maria, his human friend, spotted Milkshake among his brothers and sisters at the breeder and she instantly fell in love with him. That's when she decided to bring him home in London when he was only 10 weeks old.

In an interview with Unilad, Maria said:

I had never even heard of pink pugs before, but when I went to the breeder and spotted Milkshake I thought he was adorable, and knew I had to have him.

This cutie has more than 62k followers on Instagram and his human friend, Maria describes him as quirky, happy-go-lucky, energetic and 'very spoiled.'

Like any other doggo, Milkshake also loves all things food but, chicken and dessert are two things he just can't seem to get enough of.

Sometimes, he also accompanies Maria to her work meetings. But, the one thing that he enjoys the most is going to the spa and getting pampered weekly before dolling up in his cute outfits, that he wears for his photo shoots.

Apart from being Insta-famous, he has also taken part in national dog shows and has a trainer who works with him so that he can feature in ads and films in the future.

Here are some more pictures of Milkshake that prove he iquite charming, adorable and irresistibly cuddly.

Click here to follow him on Instagram.