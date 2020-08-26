A heartwarming picture of an elephant reaching out through iron rods to greet her daughter and granddaughter after being reunited at a zoo in Germany is melting the hearts of people on the internet.

The mother-daughter-granddaughter trio is captured in a precious moment where they're showing affection by touching each other's trunks, much like how humans hold hands.

After spending 12 years away from her family, Pori, a 39-year-old elephant finally had the chance to meet her 19-year-old daughter Tana and her toddler granddaughters, Tamika and Elani.

Pori, the grandma elephant was shifted from a zoo in Berlin to Bergzoo in Hale where she rejoined her family.

In the wild, bull elephants have a tendency to leave their herd to form new relationships, however, the female elephants remain with their moms.

Pori reuniting with her long-lost family is a part of a program that aims to recreate this natural process in herds that are held in captivity. Zoo director, Dr. Dennis Muller further revealed:

Pori's arrival in Halle is an important step in modern elephant husbandry. In the future, all elephant herds in European zoos should be cared for in such natural family structures. Today we have come a great deal closer to this goal.

Currently, Pori is being housed in a separate enclosed area from her daughter and granddaughters, to get acquainted.

But over the next few days, they will spend time together as a family, outdoors.

This wholesome and powerful picture of a heartwarming family reunion has struck a chord with people across the globe.