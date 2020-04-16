Who doesn't love dogs in uniform? Well, this one is extra special because he represents exactly how we're all feeling during this quarantine, lazy and sleepy AF.

This adorable doggo, little Brody fell asleep during his official swearing-in ceremony!

This was considered to be his first day working for the Bristol Police Department in Rhode Island, USA. However, he couldn't help take a little nap as he was getting sworn in. We've all been there.

We put him down on the desk and he was just so comfortable that he lay down and fell asleep.

- His handler, officer Keith Medeiros, told The Dodo

He plays really hard and he sleeps really hard. When he’s not playing, he’s sleeping, which is kind of tough because he sleeps a lot.

- Officer Keith Medeiros

Brody is actually a therapy dog and is already making the atmosphere of the workforce lighter. This 12-weeks-old furball makes everyone in the department smile by just walking through the police department. What a wonderful way to bring a positive impact.