Who doesn't love dogs in uniform? Well, this one is extra special because he represents exactly how we're all feeling during this quarantine, lazy and sleepy AF.
This adorable doggo, little Brody fell asleep during his official swearing-in ceremony!
This was considered to be his first day working for the Bristol Police Department in Rhode Island, USA. However, he couldn't help take a little nap as he was getting sworn in. We've all been there.
We put him down on the desk and he was just so comfortable that he lay down and fell asleep.
- His handler, officer Keith Medeiros, told The Dodo
My big day! Thanks to Chief Lynch, Captain McNally, Peggi and David Brogan of Boonefield Labradors, Owners and Employees of Woof Woof Pet Boutique, Dr Cordy Harbor Animal Hospital, Elks Lodge 1860 David Coie and Patti Baccus , Jessica Geist Petrichor K9 as well as Brad McNamara Town of Lunenburg PD / K9 Hank and Officer Nathan Hawkins Town of Westminster PD/K9 Merle and Lt. Gordon Town of Greenfield PD / K9 Donut. All of you made this a reality and I could not be more grateful! Comfort K9 Brody #boonefieldlabs #elkslodge1860 #woofwoof #petrichork9 #harboranimalhospital
He plays really hard and he sleeps really hard. When he’s not playing, he’s sleeping, which is kind of tough because he sleeps a lot.
- Officer Keith Medeiros
Brody is actually a therapy dog and is already making the atmosphere of the workforce lighter. This 12-weeks-old furball makes everyone in the department smile by just walking through the police department. What a wonderful way to bring a positive impact.